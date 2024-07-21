Highlights The world's best golfers are in agreement: The Open Championship at Royal Troon this year is ludicrously tough.

Strong windos made the back nine near-impossible to hit greens in regulation.

Big name players Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods were forced to go home early, having failed to make the cut for the weekend.

Even the world's best golfer Scottie Scheffler is saying this year's ongoing The Open Championship at Royal Troon in Scotland is ludicrously tough.

The event, one of golf's four major championships, has already forced two big names Rory McIroy and Tiger Woods to pack up their bags and head home early, as they failed to make the cut for the weekend, and were dumped out of the competition having failed to qualify for the spots that pay prize money.

Now, Scheffler said Saturday — one the tournament's third of four days — that the back nine he played that day was the hardest sequence he's ever had to endure.

The Open Championship is Ludicrously Tough

It even posed challenges to the world's best player

Very few players have been posting under-par scorecards each day this week, as inclement weather — mainly strong wind — has led to more problematic links golf, which many PGA Tour players are unaccustomed to having come from the more target-heavy style of play at resorts in and around the US.

For some players — mainly Europeans like Justin Rose — it has proved to be business as usual.

After 36 holes, only nine players were under par. Billy Horschel is currently the clubhouse leader with a -2 score on day three taking him to -4 overall, which is one shot ahead of Justin Rose, Russell Henley, Thriston Lawrence, and Xander Schauffele.

Now, Scheffler is one player to speak out about the conditions even though he's he's in eighth place on the leaderboard with a respectable -2 after three days of play.

“I think that was probably the hardest nine holes that I'll ever play," Scheffler said Saturday, according to Kyle Porter at CBS Sports. "I shouldn't say ever, but it's definitely the hardest that I've played to this point, I think."

Dustin Johnson agreed. "I mean, the back nine, that's the hardest nine holes I think you could ever play in golf right now, into the wind and rain. I mean, it's so long I could barely reach the par 4s."

Lowry said: "It's not much fun out there."

Rose, who has a chance to win the entire tournament, meanwhile, used a humorous phrase to describe the play.

Conditions Forced McIlroy And Woods Home Early

The two big-name PGA Tour players failed to make the cut

Conditions forced big-name players like Woods and McIlroy home early because of their disastrous scoring. Woods was cut after posting a score of +14 after two rounds, while McIlroy fared little better with +11.

The final day takes place Sunday and will see a battle at the top of the leaderboard, with British fan favorite Rose hoping he can oust the American challenges like Horschel, Henley, and Schauffele from contention.