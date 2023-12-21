Highlights Long overdue: Steelers finally fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada after historic offensive struggles.

Unimpressive track record: Canada's offense lacked consistency and failed to produce high yardage and point totals.

Need for change: Steelers must search for a new offensive coordinator to salvage quarterback Kenny Pickett and improve the team's scoring capabilities.

On November 21, 2023, the city of Pittsburgh had their collective prayers answered when Matt Canada, the team's then-offensive coordinator for two-and-a-half seasons, was fired. It was a historic moment in the franchise's history, as it was the first time since 1941 that the team fired a coordinator in the middle of the season.

The team proceeded to announce that it had a unique set-up in mind to replace Canada, with running backs coach Eddie Faulker getting promoted to OC and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan calling the plays on game day. The early returns seemed positive, as the team produced it's first 400-yard game on offense since the pre-Canada era. Since then, however, it's been the same old story, with a pitiful offense failing to support a talented but exhausted and injury-riddled defense.

Canada firing proving too little, too late

Changing an offensive scheme mid-season is nearly impossible

It's difficult to describe Canada's Pittsburgh Steelers offense, which featured so many counterintuitive plays and reused routes, as anything more than a hapless scheme. Negative plays might as well have been a staple of the playbook, given how consistently the Steelers found themselves in third-and-long situations.

Canada was known for generating a lot of pre-snap motion, and jet sweeps were a consistent part of the weekly game plan. Though those simple concepts were effective while he coached for two decades in college, they rarely worked at the NFL level. Part of the issue with those plays was just how often opposing defenses would see them.

In his first year with the Steelers in 2021, with a late-stage Ben Roethlishberger at the helm of the offense, Canada's unit ranked 30th in yards per pass attempt. Last year, with first round rookie Kenny Pickett, they ranked 26th. This year, it's been the same story, as they rank 26th again. In none of those years have the Steelers averaged over 6.4 per throw.

With the personnel remaining the same and the Steelers' bye week long past, it would have been nearly impossible to implement a new scheme to replace Canada's after he was fired. Still, even with new coaches calling the shots, the Steelers can't manage to put up even 20 points in a game.

Pickett, Trubisky, and Rudolph are cut from the same cloth

There isn't much hope for a successful offensive showing regardless of the QB

Some Steelers fans have come to the defense of the team since Canada's firing because starting quarterback Kenny Pickett has been hurt. After all, the team did produce it's only 400-yard game of the year in the one game Pickett was healthy post-Canada. Yet, those yards still only yielded 16 points, and the year-long stats of Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett are alarmingly similar.

Pickett vs. Trubisky 2023 Player GS QB Record Yards Comp.% TD INT Pickett 12 7-5 2070 62% 6 4 Trubisky 2 0-2 632 62.6% 4 5

Both quarterbacks have issues when it comes to allowing plays to develop and bailing from the pocket laterally (rather than stepping up to avoid edge rushers), which has led to a lot of unnecessary sacks and unproductive check downs to running backs and tight ends in the flat.

Though recently-announced starter Mason Rudolph is a far different QB than Pickett or Trubisky—Rudolph excels far more at standing tall in the pocket and delivering down field in the face of pressure, though his processing and decision-making leave a lot to be desired—he's not going to solve anything.

Pickett has some development left ahead of him, and with a better offensive coordinator, things may change for the better. At this point though, he's been thoroughly underwhelming throughout his career and doesn't offer any immediate promise for the Steelers' prospects this season.

Steelers' future remains uncertain

Pittsburgh will need an extensive search to overhaul their offensive staff

Names like Byron Leftwich and Klint Kubiak have been thrown around as long-term potential replacements for Canada, assuming Faulkner and Sullivan don't stick around. Whatever the Steelers do, they'll have to go outside their comfort zone and hire an established mind from outside the organization if they want to avoid a repeat of the Canada or Randy Fichtner debacles.

Regardless of who comes into town, they'll have a lot on their plate. The most important priority will be salvaging what's left of Pickett after two years of suffering in Canada's scheme, and they'll also have to work around what's been a below-average line despite the multitude of investments made in the draft (Broderick Jones) and free agency (Isaac Semualo, James Daniels, etc.).

As Mike Tomlin nears his 20-year anniversary with the franchise, the decisions he makes on his coaching staff this offseason will be as important as any he's ever had. In order to support a sturdy and opportunistic defense, the team needs an offense capable of scoring at least 20 points a game, which is not asking much.

In other words, the Steelers need to learn how to play like a 21st century offense.

