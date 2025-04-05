Everton pegged Arsenal back to earn a 1-1 draw in their Premier League encounter. In the ninth minute, both sets of fans paid tribute to the late striker Kevin Campbell with a round of applause. It was Arsenal who started the brighter, as they looked to carve Everton open, but the Toffees were resolute at the back. The flat nature of the contest suited Everton more than it did the visitors.

The Gunners dominated possession, but were unable to test Jordan Pickford until the thirty-fourth minute, when Leandro Trossard put Arsenal 1-0 up. Raheem Sterling ran with the ball deep into Everton's half before finding Trossard, who steadied himself before drilling the ball low past Jordan Pickford.

Just 45 seconds into the second-half, Everton were awarded a penalty after Myles Lewis-Skelly fouled Jack Harrison. Iliman Ndiaye stroked home the spot-kick. From then on, the game was a far more even affair. In the end, Everton held on for a well earned point.

Everton v Arsenal Match Statistics Everton Statistic Arsenal 30% Possession 70% 5 Shots 14 2 Shots on Target 5 17 Fouls 12 2 Yellow Cards 1

Match Highlights

Everton Player Ratings

Formation: 4-2-3-1