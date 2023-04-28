Newcastle United are edging ever closer to securing a place in next season's Champions League.

After thrashing Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 last weekend, the Magpies made it 10 goals scored in two games by beating Everton 4-1 away from home.

Callum Wilson (x2), Joelinton and Jacob Murphy were the scorers on the night, the latter's goal assisted in outrageous fashion by the superb Alexander Isak.

It was yet another memorable evening in 2022/23 for Eddie Howe's Champions League chasers, who sit third in the Premier League table on 62 points and only seem to be getting better.

And it was quite the night for Anthony Gordon, who returned to Everton for the first time since leaving the club for £40 million in the January transfer window.

Gordon didn't start the match. In fact, he only entered the fray at Goodison Park in the 87th minute, replacing two-goal hero Wilson.

But despite the fact he barely influenced proceedings, the tricky winger was absolutely loving life at full-time.

It seems from the moment Gordon first stood on the touchline to come on, the smile could not be wiped off of his face.

Video: Gordon couldn't have looked happier on the pitch at FT

And as he was walking back to the dressing room, Gordon continued to celebrate Newcastle's win passionately.

Video: Gordon was pumped while walking to the dressing room

Yeah, it doesn't look like he regrets the move to Tyneside, does it?

Game time hasn't been easy to come by for him at Newcastle, but lest we forget, Gordon is still only 22 yeas of age.

After the game, Howe spoke about his decision to bring on Gordon late in the day, stating that he believes it will help put the whole thing to bed once and for all.

“I’m guessing it was difficult for him," the Newcastle boss said. "I had a chat with him at length yesterday and he was confident he’d be able to handle the environment after speaking to him.

“I think it was a good time to bring him on, to almost get it out of the way for him really, it’s played, it’s done. At that stage the game was pretty much over but I think mentally it was a really good thing for him to deal with mentally and hopefully he’ll move on now and focus on his career for us.”