Highlights Everton are looking to appeal their recent 10-point deduction, and it's been reported that they might have some success.

The Toffees are receiving support from all over the footballing world, including Parliament.

Although Everton are suggesting their punishment is unjust, plenty of the blame has to lie with the club.

Everton were recently given a 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules, and journalist Paul Brown has now given his verdict to GIVEMESPORT on their decision to appeal the sanction.

The Toffees were referred to an independent commission by the Premier League back in March and it was recently confirmed that the club would be given a 10-point deduction with immediate effect, dropping Sean Dyche's side into the relegation zone. The punishment is the biggest we've seen since the Premier League began after Everton recorded losses of £124.5m, which is over the threshold of £105m allowed.

It's a story which has surprised many in football with the Premier League making a strong statement in regards to how seriously they are taking financial wrongdoings.

Everton are fighting their case

In a statement shortly after a 10-point deduction was announced, Everton confirmed their intention to appeal the sanction. Interestingly, in the article on their website, the Toffees end their article by suggesting that they will be monitoring the cases surrounding other clubs who are yet to be punished. The Merseyside club are possibly hinting at potential charges against the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, who are two sides that could be looking at sanctions for various financial reasons.

Steve Rotherham, the Mayor of the Liverpool City Region has personally written to the Premier League to oppose the sanction against Everton. The situation has also been taken to Parliament, with Liverpool MP Ian Byrne tabling an early day motion in the House of Commons after calling the punishment 'grossly unfair', per BBC.

Everton appear to have the support of many who aren't usually involved in football, whilst the likes of Jamie Carragher and Dominic King have also voiced their concerns. The supporters at Goodison Park are also doing everything they can to call out the Premier League for what they feel is an unjustified punishment and a supporters group, The 1878s, have raised a significant amount of money to fund protests.

Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that he believes that there is a strong possibility that Everton will be able to get their 10-point deduction reduced after appeal. It's now a waiting game for supporters with the club building a case in the background, and the focus of the players and the staff at the Finch Farm training complex has to be on ensuring they can continue picking up results over the next few weeks.

Paul Brown verdict

Brown has discussed the prospect of Everton appealing the sanction but has insisted that he's not surprised that the club were given a points deduction. The journalist adds that there is a 'chink of light' for the Merseyside club due to there being an argument that the 10-point deduction was 'unfair and disproportionate'. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I wasn't entirely surprised they were punished. It seemed a pretty clear-cut case and it seemed there was an appetite at the Premier League as well because they're under pressure to show that they can self-regulate. It seemed pretty likely that Everton would be punished in some way. I was expecting a points deduction. I was surprised that it was 10, but you do have to remember that the Premier League had pushed for 12. So the panel did actually refuse the full penalty that the Premier League were looking for. But as I say, I do think there's a chink of light here, it will go to appeal. Everton can't really appeal against the decision itself in terms of their guilt because they've already accepted guilt here. But they will appeal on the strength of the sanction which I think many people feel is unfair and disproportionate."

The club deserve plenty of the blame

Although many Evertonians are angry with the Premier League and the independent commission for the sanction against them, it's hard for anyone to argue that they've done no wrong. Under Farhad Moshiri, the Toffees have handled their finances poorly and the whole situation could have been avoided internally, rather than relying on an investigation going in their favour.

The anger and disappointment is completely understandable, but the supporters at Goodison Park need key figures behind the scenes to take some accountability in order to prevent anything like this from ever happening again. The decisions of those in the boardroom at Everton have had a major impact on the fans, who certainly don't deserve to see their team fighting for relegation despite Dyche providing some impressive results in recent weeks.