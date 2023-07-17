Everton remain unsure about where Dele Alli will play his football next season as a specific clause in his contract could push the midfielder away from Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT.The Englishman made headlines last week for a heartfelt interview with Gary Neville, but Brown believes discussions over his Everton future will be needed before the season kicks off.

Everton transfer news - Dele Alli

Sitting down with former Manchester United star Neville to open up about his struggles with mental health and addiction, Dele admitted that there had been a point in his career where he'd considered retiring early.It comes after the midfielder endured a torrid season-long loan with Besiktas, where his spell with the Turkish side was cut short.Dele had joined Everton on a permanent transfer from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2022, for a fee that could rise close to £40 million (Sky Sports).The £100,000-per-week earner struggled to make an impression on the-then Toffees boss Frank Lampard, who was the one to sanction his loan move to Besiktas last summer.Featuring 13 times for the 16-time Turkish champions during the 2022/23 season, Dele returns to Everton with his stock lower than ever and questions about where his future might lie.And according to journalist Brown, it's unlikely the Milton Keynes-born man will be able to forge a way back into Sean Dyche's Everton plans.

What has Paul Brown said about Dele's future?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown admitted the chances of Dele resurrecting his career at Everton were slim, with a move away looking the most likely outcome.On the 27-year-old, Brown said: "I still think it's a tall order really for him to get back on track and force his way into this team, just because Everton are, I believe, still on the hook for quite a lot of money for Dele if he plays a certain number of games, and it doesn't really make a lot of financial sense for them to give him a terribly large role in the team.“I think he's got a lot to prove. I think if he sorts his life out, comes back strong and proves a point to Dyche, he's got a shot.“But I think it's more likely that we eventually see him leave for a new start and a new challenge.“I do though just hope that he gets everything else sorted out, because obviously, it's not a very good place for him to be in.” Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Everton?

Dele's future is just one of a number of problems facing Dyche during the summer window, with the ex-Burnley chief attempting to build a squad capable of challenging for safety.In desperate need of attacking reinforcements, Everton have set their sights on acquiring the services of United youngster Anthony Elanga, who according to BBC Sport is high up on the Merseyside outfit's list.It comes after rumours linking Everton to Leeds United duo Wilfried Gnonto and Jack Harrison, with Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor telling GIVEMESPORT in a recent interview the pair were being courted by Dyche's side.Everton's interest in Gnonto even led them to lodge a bid for the Italian international, which was swiftly rejected by the Yorkshire-based outfit.