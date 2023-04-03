Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin could search for a "fresh challenge" away from Goodison Park, irrespective of the Toffees' Premier League status next season, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT.

Calvert-Lewin has been linked with a move away from Merseyside and Taylor believes the striker should now search for pastures new.

Everton transfer news - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

According to a report by Football Insider, Arsenal are eyeing up a surprise move for Calvert-Lewin in the summer transfer window.

It's claimed Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his attacking options, with Calvert-Lewin identified as a suitable candidate.

The Gunners are said to be monitoring his situation at Everton, as Sean Dyche's side currently find themselves in the midst of a relegation battle.

Calvert-Lewin, who pockets a tidy £100,000 per week at Everton, has been with the Toffees since 2016.

Costing £1.5 million for his services, the then England under-20 international joined Everton from Sheffield United seven years ago.

However, with their position as a Premier League club now under threat, there are some suggestions that Calvert-Lewin ought to ditch Everton at the end of the campaign.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Calvert-Lewin's Everton future?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor hinted a move away from Goodison Park would likely be best for Calvert-Lewin at this point in his career.

On Calvert-Lewin's future at Everton, Taylor said: "I think there's no doubt Calvert-Lewin is a very decent striker, but unless Everton get relegated and he's up for grabs on the cheap, I don't really see Arsenal taking the chance on him.

"Particularly because we know Arsenal have had a history of injuries under Arsène Wenger and they seem to have moved away from that now, so I think signing Calvert-Lewin just wouldn't make sense.

"But, I mean, he probably is going to go somewhere because he needs a fresh challenge. He needs to put this chapter of his career behind him.”

How has Calvert-Lewin performed for Everton this season?

It hasn't escaped attention that Everton find themselves in the position they do at the foot of the table, with Calvert-Lewin having been missing for the majority of the season.

The Sheffield-born striker has mustered up just 12 appearances across all competitions for Everton so far, notching a measly one goal throughout that time (Transfermarkt).

Journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that Calvert-Lewin's injury record was proving a "big concern" for the Merseyside-based outfit, as he's often an unreliable option when it comes to fitness.

Even if Everton stay in the division this season, it could make sense for Calvert-Lewin to leave the club behind and move on to a new challenge elsewhere.