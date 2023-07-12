Everton player Dele Alli is not a good fit for Sean Dyche, who will have one huge concern about him, claims journalist Paul Brown.

The attacking midfielder has returned to Goodison Park from his loan at Besiktas, but Brown would be surprised if he played for the Toffees ever again.

Everton news — Dele Alli

Alli could have the chance to prove himself to Dyche after being included in Everton's squad for their pre-season training camp in Switzerland.

The 27-year-old will be hoping to bounce back after a difficult 2022/23 campaign. Last term, he made just 13 league appearances for Besiktas and only managed to score two goals across those games (via Transfermarkt).

This is definitely a tough period in his career, but his former manager Mauricio Pochettino is eager to help him out.

"I hope to have some time to call and see because he is a great guy and I want to talk a bit with him," the new Chelsea boss was recently quoted as saying by The Sun. "I want to help him and see what is going on."

What has Paul Brown said about Dele Alli, Sean Dyche and Everton?

Brown does not think Alli has a future under Dyche at Everton and suspects his manager will be concerned about his character.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think he'll be given a chance — the same as everyone else — but I'd find it frankly amazing if Dele Alli ever plays for Everton again. They're on the hook for some more of his fee the more games that he plays and he really doesn't feel like a Sean Dyche player to me.

"I cannot see Sean Dyche ever, if he had ever been in a position to, wanting to sign Dele Alli as a player for Everton or Burnley at all. He just doesn't seem a good fit. I think Dyche would have concerns about his character."

Is anyone else's future at Everton in doubt?

Alli, who earns £100,000 a week at Goodison Park, according to Spotrac, is not the only player who could leave Everton this summer.

Brown has also told GIVEMESPORT that the Merseyside club could be forced to sell Demarai Gray because of their financial situation.

As per the MailOnline, Crystal Palace are showing an interest in the winger as Roy Hodgson looks to bolster his wide options. The same outlet claims that Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are keen, too, so he could have options if he does have to leave the Toffees.

Alex Iwobi is a player who could depart Goodison Park as well. A report from Football Insider has suggested that Everton would consider good offers for the Nigeria international.

He has less than a year on his contract, meaning his employers could have a big decision to make this summer.

Unlike Alli, who was allowed to leave Everton on loan, Iwobi had a role at the English club last season. But it looks like there is a possibility of both him and his team-mate departing this window.