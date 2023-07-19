Everton signing Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga this summer could be a win-win for the club and player, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

However, Brown does have one concern as the Toffees target the 21-year-old, who Zlatan Ibrahimovic once described as a "great talent".

Everton transfer news — Anthony Elanga

According to The Athletic, Everton are interested in signing Elanga after failing to bring him to Goodison Park back in the January transfer window.

The same outlet also claims, however, that Nottingham Forest are considering rivalling the Merseyside club for his signature, so it may not be a straightforward deal for them to complete.

In terms of how much he could cost if United do decide to sell him, a report from the Manchester Evening News states that the Red Devils now value their wide man at £10m.

Elanga barely played for Erik ten Hag's side last season, making just five starts in the Premier League (via Transfermarkt).

What has Paul Brown said about Anthony Elanga and Everton?

Brown thinks Everton bringing in Elanga now could really benefit them in the future and has suggested that such a move could also be good for the Sweden international after a lack of game time during the 2022/23 campaign. However, the journalist is not sure if United will actually sell this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think people still do think a lot of him at United. It's just he's not likely to get many chances there, so if they were able to get him, I think that one has potential to pay off in the future.

"Whether Man United would actually sanction a sale or not, I'm not sure, but it's certainly an interesting one for Everton to be looking at. I like the fact that they're still trying to look at young players they can help develop."

Is Anthony Elanga the only attacker Everton are targeting right now?

No, the Toffees have other players on their shortlist who could improve their forward line this summer.

According to the MailOnline, they recently had a £15m bid for Wilfried Gnonto rejected by Leeds United. The Whites are said to be determined to keep hold of the Italy international, but that may be hard following their relegation to the Championship. Therefore, do not rule out a move to Goodison Park before the market shuts.

As per the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Everton have also been in talks with Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma, so the Netherlands international is another attacker Sean Dyche could add to his squad.

After a poor season in front of goal and in general, the Premier League outfit could definitely do with some offensive reinforcements.

They found the back of the net on just 34 occasions in the English top flight (via WhoScored). Only Wolverhampton Wanderers, who registered 31 times, had a worse record.

That has got to improve next term if Dyche's men want to avoid another relegation scrap, which is why it is so important that fresh faces arrive at Goodison Park.