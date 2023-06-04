Everton midfielder Andre Gomes had his footballing career ‘derailed’ by injuries and mental health problems, journalist Paul Brown exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 29-cap Portugal international earned a rightful permanent move to Merseyside but was hindered by a nasty injury in 2019.

Everton news – Andre Gomes

The former Barcelona player joined Everton initially on a one-season loan deal, which was then made permanent in a move costing £22m after impressing at Goodison Park.

However, Gomes was rated the worst La Liga player during his time in Spain, accumulating 32% of the vote from Marca’s poll.

Everton knew they were taking a risk but were willing to give the then-24-year-old the chance to redeem himself.

It didn’t quite go to plan, however, with Gomes not meeting the expectations set by the club.

What did Paul Brown say about Everton and Andre Gomes?

Brown suggested that Gomes’ progression at Everton took a massive blow when he sustained his serious injury.

This, in turn, had a knock-on effect on his mental health, which combined to derail his career.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “It’s quite sad really how things went for Gomes because, for a while, him and Idrissa Gueye were a really good partnership in that midfield. Everton had quite good balance in those days, but I think, serious injury, history of mental health problem, none of those things helped him really and kind of derailed his career a little bit.”

How did Andre Gomes get on at Everton?

Now plying his trade for Lille in France, albeit on loan again, there were very high hopes for Gomes when he first made the switch to Merseyside.

Even so, the decision to make his deal a permanent one was met with joy by the supporters.

However, in November 2019, he suffered a dislocated ankle and missed a total of 15 domestic outings and, as Brown noted, this was the beginning of his decline.

In his final season at the English club, he played on just 14 occasions in the Premier League and across the scope of his four-season stint; he accrued 100 appearances but scored just twice, according to Transfermarkt.

Once Frank Lampard took over at the helm, the midfielder began to fall further down the pecking order behind the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan.

Now, however, the English boss has moved on and Gomes is due to be back among the Everton ranks following the culmination of his loan at the French club.

During his time away, his goal returns have improved dramatically as he has scored three and registered a further two assists in just 26 top-flight matches.

Whether Sean Dyche will include the midfield in his plans upon his return is yet to be seen, but this could be a sliding door moment to see him reach the potential he was destined to achieve.