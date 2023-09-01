Everton could still allow Neal Maupay to leave the club on deadline day, if the right situation surrounding a deal presented itself, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Maupay was forced to watch as new signing Beto scored on his Toffees debut - something the Frenchman has struggled to regularly do since arriving in Merseyside.

Everton transfer news - Neal Maupay

Almost one year to the day since Maupay signed from Brighton & Hove Albion, it's suggested the striker could be heading out of the Goodison Park door already. The Versailles-born star put pen to paper on a move that cost Everton £15 million, but he failed to live up to the sizeable price tag during his first campaign with the Toffees.

The former Brighton man netted just once in the Premier League last season, as Everton narrowly escaped relegation to the second tier. And that form has carried over to the 2023/24 campaign, with Maupay unsurprisingly having failed to score during Everton's first four competitive outings.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Maupay is struggling with a confidence issue and if he 'rediscovers' his form, he could be of use to the North-West-based outfit. But with just hours of the window left to play with, there are now suggestions he could be forced to pack his bags and head elsewhere.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Neal Maupay and Everton?

When quizzed on what Everton fans can expect from their side's business on deadline day, Daily Express journalist Taylor admitted it could be a busy 24 hours at Goodison Park.

On their current transfer business and Maupay's future, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I think maybe potentially a right-sided winger. Obviously they've got Dwight McNeil and Arnaut Danjuma, who does like to operate mainly from the left although he can play on the right as well.

“I just think with Everton there is a chance we could see a few little bits of movement.

“I'm told that Maupay could leave the club. Although he featured in the week and did quite well.

“Long term it doesn't look like it's probably going to work out. Beto came in and did quite well. Calvert-Lewin is injured now, but you'd say Maupay is third in the pecking order.”

What else is happening at Everton today?

With Sean Dyche looking to add creativity to his lacklustre Everton attack, Kamaldeen Sulemana has emerged as a potential target.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT earlier this week that Everton were eyeing up the Southampton forward, who only joined Saints in a deal worth £22 million last January.

Sulemana snubbed Everton, before deciding on a move to Southampton, but having suffered relegation to the second tier with the south coast outfit, the 21-year-old could look to leave Saint Mary's before tonight's 11pm deadline.