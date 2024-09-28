Key Takeaways Everton's first Premier League win was inspired by two Dwight McNeil goals.

Everton struggled against Crystal Palace's set pieces but managed to secure victory.

Crystal Palace missed the opportunity to seal the game in the first half and fell away after half-time.

In spite of a poor first-half performance, Everton dug deep to bounce back quickly in the second period with a quick fire brace of goals to register their first Premier League win of the season against Crystal Palace.

After 10 minutes, a back-post cross from Adam Wharton found its way to Maxence Lacroix, who sent the ball into the path of Marc Guehi to poke the ball home with his right foot to give Palace a great start. From Everton's point of view, it was a calamitous goal to concede. Although they had more than enough players back in their penalty area, they were far too slow to react.

The Toffees tried to respond, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin having the best of the home side's efforts, but Everton continued to look very vulnerable on set plays. As the first-half drew to a close, it was Palace who looked more composed in possession, leaving Everton manager Sean Dyche to look on with his head held in his hands.

The second half started perfectly for Everton, as Dwight McNeil smashed in a left-footed thunderbolt from outside the penalty area. This gave the fans at Goodison Park a huge lift, as well as the players, who sensed they could perhaps record their first Premier League win of the season. The winger then followed up his first with another seven minutes later. Palace huffed and puffed, but could not recapture their form from the first half, as Goodison Park was jubilent at the final whistle.

Everton Statistics Crystal Palace 2 Shots on target 5 4 Shots off target 4 40% Possession (%) 60% 1 Yellow Cards 0 5 Corners 8 13 Fouls 11

Everton Player Ratings

Jordan Pickford - 6/10

With Everton's confidence looking so shaky, the England number one was at times exposed.

Vitalli Mykolenko - 6/10

Without setting the world alight, the Ukrainian international stuck to his task when all looked lost in the first half.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 7/10

A difficult situation for the England man, who was probably fast tracked back into the team from injury. He struggled to inspire his back line to handle crosses into the box, but held his nerve to grow into the game.

James Tarkowski - 6/10

Tried to impose himself on the game with some robust challenges in the first period, which helped Everton stay in the game against the odds.

Ashley Young - 6/10

Used all of his experience to try and keep Everton in the game in the first half, which proved invaluable at the final whistle.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 6/10

In the cold light of the day, Doucoure came out second best to the Palace midfield early on, but showed character to continue competing.

Orel Mangala - 7/10

Struggled to get into the game at times early, but grew in confidence in the second-half and looked neat and tidy on the ball.

Iliman Ndiaye - 6/10

Like Mangala, Ndiaye struggled to have as positive an impact on the game as his talent would suggest, but continued to battle.

Dwight McNeil - 8/10

Was presented with a reasonable chance in the first half, but his headed attempt lacked any real conviction, before scoring a tremendous equaliser in the second half, which was quickly followed by a second.

Jesper Lindstrom - 4/10

Question marks over his ability to close down the opposition when Palace took the lead was not a good start for the Everton man. Did at times show a good delivery, but ultimately has yet to settle at Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 6/10

Battled on and represented the home team's goal threat, with two opportunities he was unable to convert in the first period.

SUB - James Garner - 5/10

Came on late for Mangala to give the home side so much needed fresh legs, but not really given enough time to make a real impression.

SUB - Idrissa Gueye - 6/10

Brought on with seven minutes left for McNeil to give Everton fresh legs.

SUB - Jack Harrison - 7/10

Showed a good attitude and industry after coming on as substitute for Lindstrom.

Crystal Palace Player Ratings

Dean Henderson - 6/10

Could not do a great deal with Everton's equaliser and was required occasionally in the first half despite Palace's dominance.

Tyrick Mitchell - 6/10

Battled away in the first half, but faded somewhat in the second half as Palace carelessly surrendered their lead.

Marc Guehi - 7/10

Strong and imposing, the England international seemed to relish the occasion and was clearly buoyed by his goal with an overall performance that highlights why he was such an important part of England's back line at Euro 2024.

Maxence Lacroix - 7/10

Got up well on the back post with the assist for the opening goal and looked strong and comfortable.

Daniel Munoz - 6/10

Put in a shift without setting the world on fire, but was replaced with half an hour left.

Daichi Kamada - 6/10

Showed promise as his midfield colleagues took a stranglehold on the game, but faded somewhat in the second half and was replaced by Sarr.

Jefferson Lerma - 7/10

Had a fine game, showing his strength and composure, but it was enough to avoid defeat.

Adam Wharton - 7/10

Looked sharper than he did than his first-half offering versus Manchester United last week, with his earlier season injury seemingly behind him now. Was always looking to get onto the ball, in the first half in particular. A strong performance overall.

Eberechi Eze - 6/10

Perhaps not as dominant as his Palace colleagues, but still showed flashes of brilliance which served Everton a reminder of what a dangerous player he is.

Eddie Nketiah - 5/10

Didn't get the opportunity he would have craved in what proved to be a frustrating afternoon for the striker, who was replaced with 17 minutes left.

Jean-Philippe Mateta - 5/10

Not a great deal went for the big striker

SUB - Will Hughes - 5/10

Brought on late for his set piece ability, but with less than 10 minutes it wasn't enough to make a real impact on the result.

SUB - Ismaila Sarr - 5/10

Brought on with just under 30 minutes to go, but wasn't able to impact the game he did in comparison to his cameo against Manchester United last week.

SUB - Jeffrey Schlupp - 5/10

Brought on late to try and help Palace level the game.

Man of Match

Dwight McNeil

Dwight McNeil was the Everton man of the match, not only for his quick-fire two goals, but for the manner in which they were scored. The first was a blockbuster, straight after the break, after a first half that was lacklustre to say the least for the home side, as Everton were second best all across the field.

His second goal showed good composure from closer range and gave his teammates and the home fans a huge lift, in what had been, up until now, a very disappointing season for the Toffees. Everton will now hope they can build from these two McNeil goals.