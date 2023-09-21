Highlights Everton defender Ben Godfrey impresses UFC fighter in training at Goodison Park.

Everton have made a poor start to the Premier League season languishing in 18th position.

While Godfrey's impressive display raises questions about a possible alternative career, it remains to be seen if he will prioritize his skills away from football.

Everton defender Ben Godfrey has been part of their struggling start to the Premier League season after five games, but has had a more positive reaction from a UFC fighter after showing off some impressive skills at Goodison Park. The English centre-half joined the club for a fee of £20 million, but the 25-year-old has failed to make the desired impact he would have wanted at the club.

Godfrey and his side find themselves 18th in the table with a real relegation battle likely on their hands unless they can reverse their form, with Sean Dyche's men winless since the start of the new season. It has been a tough start for Godfrey who has played just one minute in the league this season, but will be hoping to force his way back into the team after playing 90 minutes against Doncaster in the Carabao Cup.

Everton - the season so far

It has been a season of torment so far for Everton fans who have had very little to cheer about, having picked up just one point in five games which came in a 2-2- draw with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Issues off the pitch have also threatened to overshadow Everton's basement battle on the pitch, with ownership expected to change in order to rescue the club from potential financial turmoil.

Fans were optimistic that Everton could back up their good form in recent years at home to Arsenal, but the North London flyers produced a dominant display in a 1-0 win which condemned the Merseysiders to yet another home defeat. Goals and creativity are continuing to prove a problem for Dyche's side but a return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the arrival of striker Beto will provide new hope in a dark spell in the club's history.

Godfrey himself is clearly not currently first choice under the current regime, with head coach Dyche seemingly opting with a centre-half pairing of James Tarkowski and Michael Keane who he previously worked with in his tenure at Burnley. However, he could find himself surplus to requirements in the near future alongside Mason Holgate if the pair are unable to force their way into his plans before the January transfer window, with the club likely needing to sell to balance the books.

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) Loan Youseff Chermiti (Sporting CP) £15m Ashley Young (Aston Villa) Free Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan Beto (Udinese) £25.75m All fees according to Sky Sports

Ben Godfrey has impressed UFC fighter

With the players currently preparing for Everton's next trip to face Brentford in London, a desperate morale boost is needed in camp to give them the confidence they need to pick up their first win. And in a surprising turn of events, a UFC fighter has been working at the club's training ground with the squad and assisted them in another type of training.

Godfrey has been pictured lacing up a set of gloves and working with UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns slamming his knuckles into the pads as if an MMA or boxing world champion. He has been pictured in training before in combat sports, where many questioned if he had enough to turn over as an amateur and even earned praise for his booming right hand.

This video was no different with the England international showing off some dazzling power on the gloves of the Brazilian fighter who was clearly impressed with what he saw. He took a step back after Godfrey let his hands go with awry smile, and even mouthed wow to fellow teammates who were watching on away from the camera. Perhaps there could be an alternative career choice for Godfrey, who has done well to impress a world-level contender, but it remains to be seen if he could ever take his skills seriously.

WATCH: Ben Godfrey impresses UFC fighter with powerful pad work