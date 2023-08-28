Everton are expecting a deal for Demarai Gray to be completed this summer, with journalist Paul Brown revealing to GIVEMESPORT a likely timescale surrounding his departure.

Gray - who has been previously dubbed 'unbelievable' - is no longer part of the picture at Goodison Park, with the attacker having been pushed to one side by manager Dyche.

Everton transfer news - Demarai Gray

It's been a characteristically miserable start to the season for Everton, whose bid to avoid the drop has got off to the worst possible start.

The Toffees have taken a grand total of zero points from their first three Premier League matches, with their crucial clash against fellow relegation candidate Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend also ending in defeat.

Sasa Kalajdzic netted in the 87th-minute to give Wolves a precious victory, while also adding to the pressure already mounting on Dyche's shoulders.

As such, the final week of the transfer window has now gained added importance, with the former Burnley manager needing to make sure his squad is prepped for what's to come down the line.

One man who isn't expected to be part of it is Gray, who is currently linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab.

That's according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who told his 18.4 million Twitter followers that the Saudi outfit were in pole position to snatch the £25,000-per-week earners' signature.

And now, with just days of the window left to work with, there are suggestions this deal could take a little longer to be completed than first thought.

What has Paul Brown said about Demarai Gray and Everton?

When questioned by GIVEMESPORT about the latest in regard to Gray's move to the Middle East, journalist Brown admitted it was nearing completion, but warned it could take more time than was initially expected.

That's because of a delay on the Saudi side, as Al Shabab mull over the terms of a proposed deal.

On the 27-year-old, Brown said: “I do expect him to leave and I know the Saudi deadline isn’t the same as ours, but it's clear from all sides that a deal can be done.

“I also think all sides would quite like a deal to be done. I think there was a small issue at the Saudi end for a few days but I do think it's more than likely he ends up there.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Everton this summer?

With Gray all but out of the door already, attention for Everton is firmly focused on signing attacking reinforcements following their dismal start to the campaign.

Bottom of the table as things stand, Everton's misery has been compounded by the fact they're yet to score a goal in the Premier League this season.

One man who they'll be hoping can change those fortunes is Udinese striker Beto, whose announcement as a Toffee is believed to be imminent.

It's claimed by Romano that the Merseyside-based outfit have put pen to paper on a deal in excess of £25 million for the Portugal-born striker.