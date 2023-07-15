Everton have ruled out the possibility of selling key first-team trio this summer, unless an offer that can't be refused arrives in their inbox, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche is looking to build a side capable of challenging for survival and cannot afford any major exits from Goodison Park.

Everton transfer news

It was very nearly a different kind of pre-season for Everton, who if not for a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on the final day of the 2022/23 season would've been preparing for life in the second tier.

Of course, Abdoulaye Doucoure's second-half strike spared the Toffees' blushes, with Everton's 70-year-long top-flight status remaining intact for another season at least.

Despite the reprieve, Everton remain amongst the bookies' favourites to be relegated next season, as the Merseyside outfit's struggles show no sign of ending.

Much of their survival hopes could depend on which players they are able to retain in the summer transfer window, with a number of Premier League sides sniffing around their top talent.

But according to transfer insider Jones, Everton have made it abundantly clear that three players will not be allowed to leave on the cheap this summer.

What has Dean Jones said about Everton's transfer business?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones admitted that some of Everton's best players were attracting interest from elsewhere, but claimed the likelihood of them being sold was slim.

On the current situation at Goodison Park, the transfer insider said: "There has been plenty of speculation around Everton and who they will sell to raise funds this summer and a lot has been made of Jordan Pickford potentially being the one that brings in a lot of cash.

“That actually goes against what I am hearing on the situation now that we are here in the middle of the transfer window and heading towards the new season.

“Pickford is not available for transfer, it seems a pretty clear stance from what I’m hearing.

“Obviously he and Calvert-Lewin are the two big names in that team that could make the jump up to a team playing in Europe, but I don’t see it happening as things stand.

“The same goes for Alex Iwobi to be honest, he is one they want as an instrumental figure in the team and while there have been a couple of reports suggesting he will be available in this window, I do not believe that to be the case.”

What's next for Everton?

Granted, should an offer Everton find it difficult to refuse come in for Pickford, Calvert-Lewin or Iwobi, it's likely they'll be shown the exit door, but as of now, it appears the trio are set to stay at Goodison Park.

The same cannot be said for talented midfielder Amadou Onana, who according to The Guardian is a transfer target for West Ham United.

It's claimed the Europa Conference League winners, who look set to lose captain Declan Rice to Arsenal, view the Belgian as a suitable replacement, with a £50 million move being touted.

Elsewhere, Everton recently announced Ashley Young as their first signing of the window, with the 38-year-old joining the Toffees following a spell with Aston Villa.