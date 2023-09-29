Highlights Amadou Onana will be focusing on improving his performance in certain scenarios during training, as he has not been dominant in those situations.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has become a hugely important part of Sean Dyche’s plans on Merseyside, but journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT which area his manager will be getting him to ‘work on in training’.

The imposing central midfielder has scored just one goal in his 42-game Toffees career and his versatility in the engine room has made him an immovable object at times.

Dyche’s side picked up their first win since the new Premier League campaign got underway as they stunned Brentford on their home turf 3-1, courtesy of goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Tarkowski and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Mathias Jensen’s equaliser in the 28th minute may have initially worried the travelling support but two quick-fire strikes in the space of four minutes secured their first three points of the season.

Onana, who joined from Lille for £33m in the summer of 2022, won the most duels (11) in the match, per FotMob, and plays an integral part in Everton’s middle of the park. Back in mid-August, the impressive 22-year-old had piqued interest from 13-time Premier League winners Manchester United.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano even told GIVEMESPORT that Erik ten Hag had him ‘on his list’ and believed he would bring much-needed physicality to the Red Devils. Luckily for the Goodison Park faithful, he remains an Everton player (for now, at least) and has played 527 minutes of Premier League football so far this season and has started all six outings for Dyche and his entourage. But there is still room for improvement, especially in one specific area.

According to Opta, Everton have scored the joint-second most set-piece goals this season (3) and are only behind the rank-leaders Liverpool by one. Onana, who stands at eye-catching 6ft 4in, has failed to be dominant in set-piece scenarios, however, and journalist Brown has now told GIVEMESPORT that this will be something Dyche may be getting him to focus on his training.

Top 5 Premier League teams - set-piece goals in 2023/24 Team Set-piece goals Set-piece shots Set-piece xG Liverpool 4 29 2.85 Everton 3 29 2.82 Newcastle United 3 24 2.15 Arsenal 3 24 2.11 Tottenham Hotspur 3 27 1.79 Data per Opta

Amadou Onana now given new focus by Sean Dyche in training – Paul Brown

When asked about Onana’s fluffed headed chance against Brentford, journalist Brown insisted that it will be an area that Dyche will be keen to iron out and even may have told Onana to work on it during training. He also made note of the side’s tactical tweak that sees the Belgian drop deeper into a lynchpin-type role and suggested that it is beneficial for all. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“Yeah he missed that chance, didn’t he? I suppose that is true, but it’s not really his strength and I don’t think that’s why they bought him. But I’m pretty sure it’s something that he’ll be told to work on in training because it is an asset that he needs to use better really. “It’s been interesting than Sean Dyche has dropped him back into a kind of anchor-man role to build up the play with his passing ability in a position that Idrissa Gana Gueye was playing before, it probably suits both of them do that.”

Sean Dyche needs to iron out his positive centre-forward conundrum

While Onana is working on his set-piece threat in training, Dyche will be heading back to the drawing board to work out how to utilise both Calvert-Lewin and Beto – possibly simultaneously. As mentioned earlier, the Englishman opened his 2023/24 account with a culture 71st-minute finish against London side Brentford but will have more work to do to get in ahead of Beto, who has impressed since arriving in Merseyside.

Career League Stats Calvert-Lewin Beto Starts 145 75 Goals 53 34 Progressive Carries (Per 90) 1.37 1.15 Key Passes (Per 90) 0.65 0.93 Aerial Duels (% Won) 47.2% 43.4% Stats according to FBref

Journalist Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Calvert-Lewin’s goal would have done him the ‘world of good’ and even suggested that he could be Everton’s starting centre-forward against Luton Town on the weekend. The idea of the pair working together has arisen and Calvert-Lewin has already spoken to Everton’s official website about the possibility of them working as a two, claiming that as a pairing, they could ‘bully’ their opponents.