Everton fans are likely to throw "dogs abuse" at ex-player Anthony Gordon when he returns to Goodison Park on Thursday, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT.

Brown expects Gordon to endure a similar reception to former player Ross Barkley, who has been roundly disliked by the Evertonian crowd since leaving the club.

Everton transfer news - Anthony Gordon

In one of the transfer stories of the January window, Newcastle United splurged an incredible £45 million on bringing England under-21 international Gordon to the club (Sky Sports).

Gordon left his boyhood club in the midst of a relegation battle, becoming the second-most expensive signing in Newcastle's history, just behind fellow newbie Alexander Isak who joined in the summer for £63 million.

Despite fetching his former club a hefty profit, Everton failed to reinvest any of the Gordon money, as they finished the January window as the only side not to have purchased a new player.

Instead, with the Toffees hovering in and around the relegation zone, it looks as if Gordon may have jumped ship at the right time.

Thursday night's clash between Everton and Newcastle harbours significant importance for both sides, but for completely polarised reasons.

Gordon's Newcastle could take one step closer to ending a two-decade-long hiatus from the Champions League with a win, whereas Everton are desperate for the points to stay in the division.

Irrespective of their contrasting form, it's still expected to be a fiery atmosphere for Gordon's return on Thursday evening.

What has Paul Brown said about Gordon's Everton return?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown admitted the hostilities are likely to be on show at Goodison this week.

When quizzed on how the Everton fans will react to Gordon's return, Brown said: "He will get the same sort of reception that a lot of ex-Evertonians who've left in that way have got.

"Barkley has taken dogs abuse from Everton since he left and is routinely booed and jeered.

"I think Gordon will get exactly the same treatment, but the way he left did leave a bad taste in the mouth, and he said a few things since that Evertonians have not taken kindly to. So I think he can expect quite a hot time from the fans.”

Will Gordon even feature for Newcastle against Everton?

Despite a relatively clean bill of health since arriving in the North-East, Newcastle's second-most expensive signing of all-time has struggled for game time so far.

Reduced to mainly substitute appearances for the Magpies, Gordon has featured in nine matches for Newcastle, with six of those coming from the bench (Transfermarkt).

One of those games even saw Gordon be substituted off the pitch, despite only coming on from the bench earlier in the match.

Yet to pick up a goal or an assist in the black and white of Newcastle, Gordon will be hoping for minutes at Goodison on Thursday, as he looks to kick-start his Magpies career with a bang.