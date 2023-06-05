Everton will be 'hoping' offers come in for Neal Maupay in the off-season, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Maupay endured a troublesome maiden campaign at Goodison Park and Jones believes he could even leave before the start of next season.

Everton transfer news - Neal Maupay

After surviving on the final day of the Premier League season, it was yet another lucky escape for the Evertonians.

Having suffered a similar fate last year with Frank Lampard in charge, Sean Dyche's side were perhaps somewhat fortunate not to have experienced relegation for the first time this century.

Instead, they will remain a top-flight outfit for at least one more season, but confidence in Everton getting their act together isn't particularly high.

Their fortunes next time around will likely hinge on their summer transfer activity, with a number of players tipped to be heading out the exit door.

Defender Yerry Mina has already confirmed his departure, whereas star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been linked with a move away from the Merseyside outfit.

However, transfer insider Jones has also tipped Maupay, who only arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth £15 million last season, to be on the chopping block too.

What has Dean Jones said about Maupay's Everton future?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the Frenchman's future at Goodison, Jones said: "I'd be surprised if Maupay is there next season. I don't really see what he's going to offer going forward.

"I think Dyche has made it quite clear that he doesn't think he can deliver goals even in a team that is fighting for relegation and desperate for a moment. So they’ll be hoping there'll be offers coming in for Maupay.”

How did Maupay perform for Everton this season?

There is little doubt that Maupay's first season in the blue and white of Everton can be considered anything other than a failure.

Notching up 29 appearances across all competitions, the 26-year-old only managed one goal for the Toffees during that time (Transfermarkt).

That singular strike came in a slender 1-0 victory over West Ham United back in February, indicating that the £50,000-per-week earner has struggled in front of goal for the relegation-threatened side.

As such, Maupay's poor showings for Everton were reflected in his end-of-season WhoScored ranking, with the striker mustering up a measly 6.20 rating for his Premier League performances.

While he may have been a victim of the chaotic environment at Everton, there's no denying Maupay has struggled with the pressure, suggesting a move away this summer could be the best outcome for all parties.