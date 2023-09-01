Everton striker Neal Maupay could seal a Goodison Park exit before the window closes tonight at 11pm and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has name-dropped a club that may look to snare his signature before the deadline, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The former Brighton man could close the curtains on his Everton days by moving onto pastures new as he looks to find his previous run of form.

Everton transfer news – Neal Maupay

Maupay’s stint in Merseyside hasn't exactly gone swimmingly given that he has scored a solitary goal since his switch from Brighton & Hove Albion and, therefore, a fresh start elsewhere may be just what the doctor ordered.

Marry his poor return in front of goal up with Beto’s arrival at Goodison Park, and it’s fair to say he has fallen far down the pecking order under Sean Dyche’s watchful eye. Now, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Brentford have reached a verbal agreement with the Toffees to sign the outcast, who currently pockets £50,000 a week, on a loan with buy option, and the player in question was reportedly schedule to have his medical this afternoon.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the centre-forward has been left in a ‘strange’ situation amid the confusion overhanging his future, but now a switch to the capital club seems like it could be teetering on completion. Now, Sky Sports’ Bridge has provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest on his future and what Thomas Frank could expect should he sign on the dotted line.

Spend On Summer Deadline Day Transfers 2002-2021 Excluding Undisclosed fees Club Spent Man United £210m Tottenham £153m Arsenal £151m Chelsea £122m Everton £120m Leicester £86m Man City £65m Crystal Palace £50m West Ham £49m Fulham £36m All fees according to Sky Sports

What did Michael Bridge say about Everton and Neal Maupay?

Issuing a Maupay update to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge claimed that Thomas Frank’s Brentford have lodged an interest are now in talks over signing the Frenchman.

He said: “Perhaps one of the most eye-opening signings of the day is Brentford are in talks with Everton over the loan signing of Neal Maupay. It’s not worked out for Maupay at Everton; however, Brentford and Thomas Frank will hope he brings in the form from his Brighton days.”

Read All The Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal

What else is happening at Everton on deadline day?

Everton’s hunt for Leeds United gem Wilfried Gnonto has been well-documented from start to finish and Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects an improved offer to be lodged before the 11pm deadline tonight.

Dyche could also been on the lookout for further attacking reinforcements as Alex Iwobi has sealed a move to fellow Premier League outfit Fulham, per Romano. Everton will receive a fee in the region of £22m and could re-invest that in order to sanction more incomings before the window slams firmly shut.