Everton like Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The 26-year-old is being linked with a move to Goodison Park and Brown thinks he's a good fit for Sean Dyche's style of football.

Everton transfer news — Scott McTominay

According to Football Insider, Everton are likely to be in the race for McTominay this summer.

The same outlet reports that the Scotsman will cost in excess of £20m. However, it could be much more, with The Sun claiming back in April that United had slapped a £50m price tag on the player's head.

McTominay, who has been described as a "midfield general" by football analyst Statman Dave, made close to 40 appearances for United last season, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, it looks like Erik ten Hag is still open to selling the Scotland international this transfer window.

What has Paul Brown said about Scott McTominay and Everton?

While Brown reckons McTominay is someone who Everton admire, he thinks the United star will want to stay at Old Trafford and prove himself there.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I'm confident that Everton do like Scott McTominay and I think he'd fit quite nicely with the way that Sean Dyche likes to play. Signing him, though, is a different matter.

"There's obviously going to be a lot of change at Old Trafford this summer. It feels like the manager wants to stamp his authority on the squad there and there could be some outgoings. I just feel like McTominay is probably going to want to try and prove himself still there."

Would Scott McTominay be a good signing for Everton?

McTominay could bring a lot to this Everton side. First of all, he's quite experienced, making over 200 appearances for United (also via Transfermarkt). He's also a bit of a leader.

"He is an Academy boy, [and] his energy is amazing," former United manager Ralf Rangnick told the Red Devils' official website last year. "He's now also started scoring goals, and also with some leadership skills.

"I wouldn't be surprised if, in a couple of years, he would be the captain of this team."

Over the last year, as per FBref, McTominay has ranked in the 98th percentile for aerials won among midfielders as well, so he is quite a physical presence in the middle of the park.

He is probably not worth £50m, but if Everton are looking at something closer to £20m, then the Toffees should be all over it.