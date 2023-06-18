Everton bringing goalkeeper Joel Robles back to Goodison Park would be a "surprise", says journalist Paul Brown.The Toffees are said to be interested in their former shot-stopper following his release from Leeds United.

Everton transfer news — Joel Robles

According to The Athletic, Everton currently have their eyes on Robles, though there is no guarantee that they will end up signing the 32-year-old this summer.That is because the same outlet claims that Leeds have invited Robles to train with the club in pre-season and have not ruled out offering him a new contract.He made just four starts in the Premier League last term, with all of them coming at the end of the Whites' campaign, as per Transfermarkt.Robles played for Everton from 2013 to 2018, leaving to join Real Betis before eventually signing for Leeds in 2022.

What has Paul Brown said about Joel Robles and Everton?

While Brown thinks Everton could sign a new goalkeeper this summer to provide Jordan Pickford with some competition, he would be shocked if that shot-stopper ended up being Robles.Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It's possible they bring someone else in just to keep the competition, the pressure on Pickford, but I don't remember Joel Robles ever really achieving great things at Everton or being terribly reliable. So it would be a surprise, I think, if they brought him back."

Could Joel Robles dethrone Jordan Pickford as Everton's No.1?

That seems unlikely. Pickford is one of Everton's best players, having saved the Merseyside club time and again.As per FBref, the England international made 123 saves in the Premier League last season — only Fulham's Bernd Leno (142) and Brentford's David Raya (154) managed to make more. He was also in the top 10 for save percentage, stopping 71.3% of shots he faced that were on target.Speaking about Pickford after Everton's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United back in April, his team-mate James Tarkowski told the Toffees' official website: "The overall performance wasn’t great, but sometimes with a goalkeeper like Jordan Pickford you can stick in there."Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case in the end on Saturday. He is an outstanding goalkeeper, though. You saw that Saturday."It remains to be seen if Everton's interest in Robles materialises into anything serious. But if it does, it is hard to imagine the 6 ft 4 Spaniard replacing Pickford between the sticks at Goodison Park.