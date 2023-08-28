Everton are looking for investment in the club after a potential deal fell through, and journalist Paul Brown has provided an update on the situation, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees have a new stadium to pay for amid financial struggles at Goodison Park.

Everton investment news - Latest

According to the BBC in May of this year, Everton had reached an exclusivity agreement for investment in the club. MSP Capital Sports were set to acquire a 25% stake in Everton, with talks progressing regarding funding at the time. However, earlier this month, The Athletic reported that MSP Capital Sports have now withdrawn from negotiations, leaving Evertonians with serious doubts over whether a full or partial takeover will happen at all.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that it’s a complicated situation at Goodison Park, with Everton needing to pay off debts and secure funding for the new stadium, which is currently being built on the Bramley Moore docks. With the Toffees yet to score a goal in the Premier League and the financial situation just as bad as on the pitch matters, it’s certainly not a positive time to be supporting Everton.

Another candidate for investing in Everton has been 777 Partners, and Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has recently claimed that the Merseyside club are close to announcing the Miami-based firm’s takeover. However, there appears to be multiple companies in the running to invest in the Premier League side, and journalist Brown has now provided an update on Everton’s current situation.

What has Brown said about Everton?

Brown has suggested that some insiders at Everton believe that 777 Partners are now favourites to acquire a stake of the club. The journalist adds, however, that there are three groups looking to compete with each other to invest in Everton. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "So, I understand there's at least three groups currently trying to either buy or buy a stake in Everton. Some insiders at the club feel that 777 are now the favourites to do a deal.

“They've certainly been around longer than any of the other people currently showing an interest. But I understand their are doubts about whether they can raise the money to do it. Everton need to find investment quickly to carry on making payments to the stadium contractor."

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) Loan Youseff Chermiti (Sporting CP) £15m Ashley Young (Aston Villa) Free Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What’s next for Everton?

With deadline day approaching, the focus for Everton over the next few days will be on improving the playing squad after a disappointing start to the season. According to the BBC, Everton are closing in on the signing of Udinese striker Beto, which will certainly give Sean Dyche a strong, powerful option in attack. Scoring goals has been an issue, but the Toffees have conceded in every game so far this term. A new centre-back could be on the agenda, with Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that Everton are in talks to sign Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi.

It could be a busy few days for Dyche and his recruitment team, with the window slamming shut on Friday night.