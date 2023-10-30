Highlights Potential new investors are interested in purchasing Everton, indicating doubts over 777 Partners' ability to complete the takeover.

Everton's financial difficulties have worsened and they face a potential points deduction for breaching financial fair play rules.

There are concerns that if the 777 Partners deal falls through, Everton could end up in administration, attracting bargain bids from other investment groups. Additionally, Everton may focus on investing in young talent with high sell-on value to improve their finances.

Everton's potential new owners 777 Partners' deal with the club has caused some concerns, and journalist Paul Brown has provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on potential new investors showing an interest in purchasing the Toffees.

Results on the pitch are starting to show signs of improvement under Sean Dyche, but there's plenty of unrest behind the scenes. 777 Partners have agreed a deal to buy the club, but there are some worries that they are unable to complete a takeover.

777 Partners have split opinion among the fanbase

Everton announced back in September that 777 Partners had reached an agreement with the club to acquire all of Farhad Moshiri's shares, totalling 94.1%. The potential deal is yet to be completely signed off and is subject to the investment group passing regulatory checks. Although the Toffees released a statement confirming a takeover, journalist Brown has previously told GIVEMESPORT that there are serious doubts as to whether 777 Partners have the funds to make a significant change at Goodison Park.

It's even been reported that 777 Partners are in discussions with lenders to try and fund their takeover of Everton, which could cost in the region of £500m. It could be a major worry for Evertonians that the investment group don't have the money to complete a deal. Many of the supporters at Goodison Park have been calling for change for some time now, with Moshiri spending a significant amount of money, but often on players who have failed to perform, resulting in their league position deteriorating over the years.

Premier League Season Money Spent On Players League Position 2016/2017 £74m 7th 2017/2018 £174m 8th 2018/2019 £86m 8th 2019/2020 £104m 12th 2020/2021 £64m 10th 2021/2022 £34m 16th 2022/2023 £67m (Anthony Gordon and Richarlison sold) 17th 2023/2024 £35m (Only £2.6m upfront) 15th (Current) Stats according to Transfermarkt

Everton's financial difficulties have worsened year on year, and they now face a potential points deduction after breaching financial fair play rules, per The Guardian. An independent commission have been investigating the charges with a hearing now completed, and the Toffees now face an anxious wait to discover the extent of their punishment.

It's not only the fans and media who are concerned about a potential 777 Partners deal. Journalist Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that people inside the club are worried about the investment group having enough funds to complete a takeover. It's certainly not an ideal situation for the club, and Brown has now provided a fresh update.

As much as change at Goodison Park is needed and the club need to go in a different direction, finding the right investment group will be important to avoid a downward spiral. The Toffees have been involved in back-to-back relegation battles, and there's a good chance they will be in the mix once again this season.

Brown has suggested that there are other investment groups who are interested in bidding for Everton as they believe that a deal with 777 Partners is going to collapse. The journalist adds that they feel Everton could end up in administration if a deal falls through, meaning they can secure the club for a bargain price. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"Regulators are still looking at it. I think it should be very alarming for Everton fans that it's clear that this company are going to need loan money to get this deal done. They've needed loan money to do various other deals over the years, and this one is going to be no exception. I think there are still some big hurdles to overcome before it's signed off. So we shall see if 777 Partners have the ability to do that. It is also quite concerning that there are, I'm told, several other investment groups out there interested in bidding for the club. But these groups all seem to believe that the 777 takeover will collapse and that Everton will end up in administration and therefore become something of a bargain buy for whoever might want to come in at that point."

Sean Dyche's January transfer plans

With funds limited at Goodison Park, we could see the Merseyside club investing in young talent with high potential sell-on value in order to help their finances in the future. It's something that's worked with the likes of Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite, who are both already making a massive impact on Dyche's side and could be sold for a significant profit.

Reports in Brazil have suggested that Everton have made a £6.8m proposal to sign Corinthians youngster Wesley. The 18-year-old broke into the Brazilian side's first-team this season and could be the next talent from South America to come to the Premier League.