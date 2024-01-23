Highlights 777 Partners are facing difficulties in completing the takeover of Everton, but another investor could emerge if the deal falls through.

The latest charges placed against Everton by the Premier League are not expected to deter the alternative investor.

Everton are facing financial difficulties and the potential loss of key players, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the club.

Everton's prospective new owners, 777 Partners, are facing some difficulties in completing a takeover at Goodison Park, and journalist Paul Brown has now provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on a potential alternative investor, who are seemingly not phased by the latest charges placed against the club by the Premier League.

Back in September, Farhad Moshiri, the existing owner of Everton, reached an agreement to transfer his 94.1% ownership to 777 Partners, with the intended completion of the sale to be finalised by the end of 2023. However, as we edge closer to the end of January, a deal is yet to be fully ratified by the relevant authorities.

777 Partners received approval from the Financial Conduct Authority in December in what was a boost for their chances of completing a takeover at Goodison Park, but there are still other hurdles to overcome before Josh Wander and his group are announced as owners of the Merseyside club.

777 Partners facing major issues

Despite the Miami-based investment group receiving FCA approval, the Premier League still need to green-light the takeover in order for 777 Partners to enter the hot seat at Goodison Park. Journalist Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Wander and his team are in danger of failing to meet the guidelines for new owners, with other groups waiting patiently to see if the takeover collapses, with a view to making an offer to Moshiri.

Everton transfer spending under Farhad Moshiri Season Money Spent On Players League Position 2016/2017 £74m 7th 2017/2018 £174m 8th 2018/2019 £86m 8th 2019/2020 £104m 12th 2020/2021 £64m 10th 2021/2022 £34m 16th 2022/2023 £67m (Anthony Gordon and Richarlison sold) 17th 2023/2024 £35m (Only £2.6m upfront) 17th (Current) Stats according to Transfermarkt - as of 23/01/2024

Earlier in the campaign, Everton were slapped with a 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, despite their lack of spending in the last few years. On 15th January, it was confirmed that the Toffees were to be charged once again, along with Nottingham Forest, and could be set for a further deduction when the case concludes. Any punishment will be implemented this season, meaning the Merseyside outfit could be slammed into the relegation zone.

Journalist Brown has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that 777 Partners are now 'pessimistic' about their chances of completing a takeover. As a result, Evertonians will be hoping any interested party isn't deterred by their ongoing financial situation, the 10-point deduction, and potential further punishments. The supporters at Goodison Park will undoubtedly be desperate for their ownership situation to be resolved due to so much uncertainty surrounding the club at the moment.

Paul Brown - Latest charge not an issue for investor

Brown has suggested that the latest charge from the Premier League on Everton is unlikely to be an issue in terms of impacting the interest from an alternative investor to 777 Partners. The journalist confirms that another American-based group are waiting to see how things go with 777 Partners, and another bid is likely to emerge if a takeover falls through. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"We did reach out to the other group of US investors who are waiting to see how things go at Everton with this takeover and who have expressed an interest. I'm told that the fact that Everton were charged again, and could potentially end up with another points penalty, should not necessarily be an issue in terms of their interest or not. So I do think that if the 777 Partners takeover collapses, another bidder is likely to emerge."

