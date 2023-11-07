Highlights Everton's potential takeover by 777 Partners is facing uncertainty.

The recent approval from the FA is seen as a positive step for 777 Partners, but there are some major hurdles still to overcome.

777 Partners have drafted someone in to try and help the process.

Everton are set to be taken over by 777 Partners as they wait for approval from the relevant authorities, and journalist Paul Brown, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT, has provided the latest update on the situation.

The Toffees are in need of external investment due to the struggles ongoing at Goodison Park involving their finances, but plenty of doubts have been raised regarding 777 Partners' ability to fund a takeover. Everton officially announced back in September that 777 Partners had acquired all of Farhad Moshiri's shares, totalling 94.1%.

Josh Wander, who is a key figure involved with the investment group, has regularly attended games at Goodison Park over the last few weeks, despite the takeover yet to be rubber-stamped. There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the club in the background at the moment, with Sean Dyche having to block out the noise and focus on on-the-pitch matters.

777 Partners don't have the financial capabilities

Evertonians have regularly been calling for Moshiri to sell up and depart from the football club due to the poor financial and general decisions that the Iranian businessman has made since purchasing the club. Despite dipping his hand into his pocket to help fund a new stadium and a host of new signings over the years, some of the reinforcements the club have brought in haven't made a lot of financial sense, and we've seen the Toffees involved in back-to-back relegation battles before this season.

Premier League Season Money Spent On Players League Position 2016/2017 £74m 7th 2017/2018 £174m 8th 2018/2019 £86m 8th 2019/2020 £104m 12th 2020/2021 £64m 10th 2021/2022 £34m 16th 2022/2023 £67m (Anthony Gordon and Richarlison sold) 17th 2023/2024 £35m (Only £2.6m upfront) 16th (Current) Stats according to Transfermarkt

With 777 Partners now set to acquire Moshiri's stake, many fans could see this as a positive, but there are major concerns about the investment group. Reports have claimed that 777 Partners don't have the required funding in order to complete a takeover, per talkSPORT, and as a result, a deal is in danger of collapsing.

Brown recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that there's less than a 50/50 chance of 777 Partners owning Everton in the near future, due to the difficulties surrounding being able to prove that they have the funding. With Everton potentially facing a 12-point deduction for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations, the Toffees need to have the takeover situation solved as soon as possible, before their situation worsens when an independent commission decides their punishment over the next few weeks.

A report from Josimar Football recently claimed that David Dein, who was formerly involved with Arsenal, has been drafted in by 777 Partners to help them complete the takeover at Goodison Park. Brown has suggested that the recent news that the investment group have received approval from the FA will be seen as a huge step for 777 Partners. However, the journalist adds that the bigger hurdles come with the FCA and the Premier League, so there is no guarantee that they gain approval from everyone involved. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think 777 will see it as a big step in the right direction. The way I understand the process is that the FA part of this is the smallest part of the regulatory process. So the bigger hurdles will come with the FCA and the Premier League, I think, particularly, with the FCA. So this is part one of three and the harder bits are still to come. What I do know and we wrote in Josimar is that 777 have drafted in David Dein to try and open some doors for them and help smooth the process through. Whether that is successful or not, remains to be seen."

Other investment groups are waiting

Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that due to the lack of funding 777 Partners have, other investment groups are waiting for a deal to fall through in order to secure Everton for a bargain price. External investors are expecting the club to go into administration and they are waiting patiently for the potential takeover to collapse.

Journalist Alan Nixon has also recently claimed that a 'mystery Indian group' have entered the race to buy the Merseyside club. The interested party contains a wealthy businessman who has been involved in Premier League clubs in the past and is now looking to acquire a stake in Everton.

