Everton may be hoping to bring in reinforcements at full-back in the January transfer window, but journalist Paul Brown has explained why they might find it difficult, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Finances are undoubtedly going to be limited for the Toffees as the winter window approaches, but Sean Dyche will certainly be happy to see new additions arrive through the door at Goodison Park. Although the Merseyside club may have turned a corner after picking up some impressive results, reinforcements would be hugely beneficial as they battle to steer clear of the relegation zone.

Everton's financial situation is worrying

Everton made five signings during the summer transfer window, but The Athletic have reported that they paid just £2.6m in upfront payments. The team behind negotiating deals at Goodison Park had to work smart, ensuring they strengthened the squad but also trying to limit the amount of money they spent this year.

Due to financial regulations, spreading the payments over the years allows the signings they made in the summer to be paid for in the future, helping their current books. Everton were referred to an independent commission by the Premier League due to breaching Financial Fair Play regulations, with the hearing recently completed as the Toffees anxiously wait for the outcome.

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) Loan Youseff Chermiti (Sporting CP) £15m Ashley Young (Aston Villa) Free Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan Beto (Udinese) £25.75m All fees according to Sky Sports

Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Everton fans should only expect loan signings in January rather than permanent deals, highlighting their precarious financial situation. It's a tricky period for Dyche and the Everton supporters to deal with as they may have to work with what they've got for the remainder of the campaign.

Although Vitalii Mykolenko has shown signs of improvement over the last few weeks and Nathan Patterson is still young and learning the game, Everton's other two full-back options are Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman. The Toffees duo are both well into their thirties and into the latter stages of their respective careers, with Coleman also struggling with an injury at the moment.

Brown has suggested that this could be an area of concern for Everton as we head towards the January transfer window and the club could look to make a signing in this position. The journalist adds that you could argue that Dyche's side needs reinforcements all over the pitch, but finances could restrict their business. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"You could argue that they need an upgrade in positions all over the pitch really, but I don't think Everton are playing too badly. I think they've turned the corner. I think they'll pick up results with the squad that they've got. There isn't any massively pressing need because I think they've solved their issues up front by bringing in the players that they did in the summer. There may be a question mark still over the fullbacks, I think. But the bigger question mark really is not just whether Everton have any money to spend, there's also the possibility that, if things go wrong for them at this hearing over the next week or so, there's a possibility of all kinds of penalties and one of those might even be a transfer embargo. So, it's very early to try and speculate about what Everton might do in January. We'll have to see how things go at the hearing first."

Sean Dyche will be working behind the scenes ahead of January

Although bringing in an additional full-back would benefit the current Everton squad, Dyche is going to have a bit of a problem in January. Idrissa Gueye is likely to be jetting off to the African Cup of Nations to represent Senegal, with Abdoulaye Doucoure also eligible for selection with Mali.

As a result, the Toffees could be left incredibly short in the first month or so of 2024, so signing a central midfielder could be considered one of their priorities. According to i News, Everton are one of the clubs showing an interest in Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips. The England international has struggled for game time since arriving at the Etihad Stadium, and a loan move could be a smart way of the Toffees not having to splash the cash, but also address an issue with their squad.