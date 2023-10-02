Highlights Everton's prospective owners, 777 Partners, will now understand the size of the task at hand following the Toffees' 2-1 defeat to Luton Town at Goodison Park.

The Merseyside outfit have won just one Premier League game this season.

Everton welcome winless Bournemouth to Goodison on Saturday afternoon in a potentially defining game for Dyche.

Everton’s prospective future owners, 777 Partners, will have understood the size of their task following last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Luton Town at Goodison Park, as journalist Paul Brown drops his verdict on the club’s potential.

Head coach Sean Dyche is under pressure following the Toffees’ poor start to the campaign.

Everton takeover news – 777 Partners

Last month, 777 Partners signed an agreement with Everton majority owner Farhad Moshiri to take over the British-Iranian’s share in the club. Co-founder Josh Wander has already met Dyche and director of football Kevin Thelwell and has held positive talks with the pair. Meanwhile, 777 Partners have already provided interim financial support before closing a deal to buy the club of Moshiri.

The Miami-based company already has shares in several sides across European football, including Hertha Berlin, Standard Liege and Genoa. The company will aim to undergo a restructuring at Everton to achieve a stable financial club. The Toffees have been under financial threat for some time and could face sanctions from the Premier League for breaching regulations in recent years.

However, reports in South America (via the MailOnline) report that doubts over 777 Partners’ suitability to own Everton have emerged after Vasco da Gama, owned by the American company, defaulted on their transfer payments. Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton fans shouldn’t expect a verdict on the 777’s takeover of the club in the next few weeks as the Toffees seek Premier League approval.

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) Loan Youseff Chermiti (Sporting CP) £15m Ashley Young (Aston Villa) Free Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan Beto (Udinese) £25.75m All fees according to Sky Sports

Everton are a sleeping giant – Paul Brown

Despite last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat by Luton Town, Brown feels that Everton could galvanise the “incredible support” from their fans if the club is placed in the right hands. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“If they didn't realise before that the club has problems, they will know now. But having said that, I'm also sure that, despite the fact they own quite a lot of other clubs around the world, and these are clubs with passionate fans in their own right, they probably won't have experienced something quite like they did at Goodison, because they'll have seen the highs and lows in one all in one 90 minute match. I think that the thing for anyone coming to Everton is that it's a sleeping giant. And if you can galvanise that incredible support from its fans, somebody with the right resources and the will to do it, it could turn Everton back into a juggernaut. So, they will have seen there was potential there for success. But I think many people have major doubts about whether they can or will do any of those things.”

Read More: Everton: 3 players 777 need to sign after takeover at Goodison Park

Will Sean Dyche keep his job?

Over the last few weeks, it looked as though Everton had turned a corner. With a prospective takeover on the horizon, off-the-pitch matters were sorting themselves out, whilst Dyche aimed to keep the club in the Premier League.

A 3-1 victory at Brentford last month increased confidence around Goodison Park before a 2-1 Carabao Cup success at Aston Villa preceded last weekend’s home clash with Luton. However, the Toffees couldn’t stop Rob Edwards’ side from storming to victory on Merseyside, increasing the tension surrounding Dyche’s job.

Brown had told GIVEMESPORT that the former Burnley boss could be under pressure should Everton have lost to Arsenal and Brentford. Whilst victory over the latter was secured, defeats at the hands of Arsenal and Luton have done nothing to quell relegation fears at Goodison Park, having narrowly escaped the drop to the Championship in the previous two seasons.

What next for Everton and Dyche?

Everton and Dyche have no choice but to respond with a positive result this weekend, following last Saturday’s uninspiring display against Luton. The Toffees welcome Bournemouth to Goodison Park on Saturday in their last game before the season’s second international break. The Cherries are searching for their first league win of the season and currently sit in the relegation zone, one point behind Everton.

Last season, the Blues beat Bournemouth 1-0 at Goodison on the Premier League’s final day, providing wild scenes of celebration at the full-time whistle. However, the mood around the stadium could be tense from the off, with the club’s supporters desperate to see the side atone for last weekend’s disappointing showing. Therefore, Dyche could feel that this weekend represents a last roll at the dice to save his job.