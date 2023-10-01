Highlights As 777 Partners attempt to complete their takeover at Everton, new signings will certainly be on the agenda at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche's side desperately need some reinforcements as they look to stave off relegation from the Premier League once again.

Given their financial issues, the Toffees will need to be smart, but a new winger, central midfielder and creative play-maker are all likely to be looked at.

As Everton finally head towards a new era under 777 Partners, attentions will swiftly be turning towards the January transfer window and how Sean Dyche can reshape his side. The Toffees could desperately do with some reinforcements come the new year, and give them the kind of boost needed to stay well clear of relegation this season from the Premier League.

If the takeover is completed in the near future, then Dyche will no doubt be heading straight to the boardroom to be asking what kind of money he might have available to spend on new players in January. Here, we're taking a look at the three players 777 Partners need to bring in...

3 Johan Bakayoko (PSV)

One of the most in-demand players of the summer transfer window - including being wanted by Everton - signing Johan Bakayoko might be a tall order, but he would certainly be a statement signing from 777. Dubbed an "electric" player by Football Talent Scout, Jacek Kulig, the winger has been one of the stand-out performers of the Eredivisie over the past 18 months or so, and last year, enjoyed his best campaign of senior football. In 23 games in the Dutch top-flight, the 20-year-old bagged five goals and provided five assists, playing not just on the right, but also through the middle and out on the left too.

It's no surprise then that his manager at PSV, Ruud van Nistelrooy, has labelled him as a "dominant" player, and it's exactly the kind of exciting attacking signing that Everton should be looking to make with some fresh investment into the club. His ability to play across the front-line means he will give Dyche a valuable attacking option either as someone who could play as a quick winger who can beat players on his own, or as a pacy striker capable of getting in behind and far different to the kind of aerial threat that the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto bring to the table.

You can see that he has power and also a good shot. He plays such controlled football that you forget that he is only 18. If he continues to invest so much in what he does, he is a boy who is on the right track to join the first team at the end of the season.

In fact, his agent, Gerard Witters, talked up the kind of startling progress the £38m-valued Bakayoko has made in such a short space of time. And, if he's anything like the kind of forward Everton's Merseyside rivals Liverpool bought in former PSV star Cody Gakpo, then the Toffees could land one of their own exciting talents.

Before he sometimes played like a crazy dog. He had great qualities and was very explosive, but he produced poor crosses and took shots when they were not the best option. Now he knows a lot more what he's going to do and defenders can't stop him anymore, despite the fact that he always does the same movement (cutting inside).

2 Adam Wharton (Blackburn Rovers)

The one signing that Everton should feel very confident of making, Adam Wharton has emerged as one of the Championship's best young players bar none. The midfielder really broke onto the scene last season with his side Blackburn Rovers, making 18 appearances in the league alone, and contributing two goals and one assist. Usually deployed as the anchor man in the middle of the park and capable of dictating play from deep, Wharton has since established himself as a vital part of the squad at Ewood Park, featuring in every league game this season.

Such has been his form at club level, that Wharton was given a call up to the most recent England U20 squad, and you would imagine that his stock continuing to rise will only alert some of the big clubs in the Premier League sooner rather than later. His manager at Blackburn, Jon Dahl Tomasson, raved about the midfielder after a particularly impressive performance earlier this year.

The boy he gets things right, on the ball, off the ball, and that’s great to see. I’m happy to see that development Adam has made this season. If you do the right things in training, and keep doing the right things, you will get chances. It’s also important that a young lad shouldn’t go down and (start) doing the wrong things. Everything is possible for the boy if he does the right things.

If Everton are to steal a march on their competitors and bring in the kind of young midfielder who could potentially form the heartbeat of their side for the years to come, then 777 really do need to come in and hit the ground running with this kind of signing. Competition for the £15m-valued 19-year-old is set to be fierce, and getting the bulk of the negotiations done with Blackburn even before the January transfer window rolls around might be the key to luring him to Goodison Park than elsewhere. The latest reports indicate that the Toffees are continuing to keep tabs on the teenager ahead of a potential move.

1 Adnan Januzaj (Sevilla)

Adnan Januzaj is a name that will be familiar to a lot of Everton fans given his time in the Premier League with Manchester United, and although things may not have panned out the way he would have wanted at Old Trafford, he has since developed into a fine creative wide-man elsewhere. It's in La Liga where the Belgium international has really come into his own, and if Dyche is looking for someone to be a goal threat but also possess the eye of a needle pass to unlock the door, then Januzaj is very much the man to go for.

The 28-year-old would rebuild his career at Real Sociedad, and in 168 appearances for them, scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists. Speaking after a particularly impressive performance for Sociedad, Paul Scholes raved: "I never understood why it didn’t work out for him because he had such talent, but it didn’t. I knew this kid had ability and he’s showing it." Januzaj's display would earn a move to Sevilla, where he has since struggled somewhat, but looked rejuvenated during a loan spell at Istanbul Basaksehir last season, with two goals and three assists in 11 Turkish Super Lig games.

The £5m-valued Januzaj seems to be the kind of player who needs the environment around him to be spot-on before he can deliver on the pitch, and while the current turmoil and uncertainty surrounding Everton might not be ideal, could consider the Premier League a place of unfinished business for him. If the Toffees can tap into that and bring him back to English football, then they might be able to secure a might fine talent. Reports from Spain claim the club do have genuine interest in signing him, and it may well be a shrewd signing.