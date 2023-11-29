Highlights 777 Partners' takeover of Everton has encountered problems, including potential legal battles and doubts about the ability to finance the deal.

The ongoing legal cases, including a compensation case from Leeds, Leicester, and Burnley, could put Everton's finances under further strain.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has discussed the takeover, alongside legal battles going on behind the scenes at Goodison Park.

Everton prospective owners 777 Partners are yet to finalise a deal to complete their takeover of the Merseyside club, and journalist Ben Jacobs has explained to GIVEMESPORT some problems the group is having, whilst also discussing legal cases surrounding the Toffees.

Back in September, it was announced that 777 Partners had agreed a deal with Everton to take over the club. The investment group are also involved with Sevilla, Hertha Berlin, and Standard Liege, among other teams, but a deal for the Toffees is yet to be fully completed.

There have been plenty of concerns surrounding 777 Partners acquiring Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% stake, and it's certainly not the only ongoing situation happening behind the scenes at Goodison Park. The Premier League recently confirmed that Everton were to be deducted 10 points for breaching financial rules, resulting in the biggest sporting sanction in the history of the competition.

777 Partners have encountered problems taking over Everton

777 Partners may have been worried about the ongoing situation at Goodison Park, especially with reports claiming that rival clubs could look to sue Everton for £300m after figures from Leicester City, Leeds United, and Burnley held discussions to reaffirm plans which were initially formulated during the summer. The trio of sides want compensation to cover losses they endured as a result of being relegated from the Premier League.

Football Insider have reported that due to potential legal battles, 777 Partners are looking to re-enter negotiations with Moshiri over the price of the takeover. Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that 777 Partners are still 'determined to complete the purchase' of the Toffees despite what is going on in the background, revealing that they are still awaiting regulatory approval.

TalkSPORT have also suggested that the takeover is in danger of collapsing over doubts about how prospective new owners 777 Partners are financing the deal. There have been plenty of complications regarding the potential takeover, with Brown also telling GIVEMESPORT that he believes there is less than a 50/50 chance of a deal being completed.

Evertonians will undoubtedly be desperate for every behind-the-scenes matter to be solved in the not-so-distant future so they can simply focus on supporting their team. It's probably a similar feeling for Sean Dyche, who was starting to get a tune out of his players before the Premier League hit the Toffees with a 10-point deduction.

Jacobs has suggested that 777 Partners have had 'a few problems' in their efforts to take over Everton and it's currently an unstable period at Goodison Park. The reliable journalist adds that the Merseyside club are currently waiting to see how various different legal cases pan out, as it could lead to severe financial strain. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Everton are waiting to see how the different legal cases pan out. If they go against them, including the compensation case for Leeds, Leicester, and Burnley, it could really put the club's finances under significant further strain. And that's obviously why it's important for Everton that 777 Partners come in as soon as possible, but that deal itself has had a few problems too. It's a very unstable period for Everton. But on the field, they're doing okay, they're playing well, they're doing more than okay, they're playing very well. Regardless of whether it's 10 points or whether it's reduced or whether it's overturned, the priority will be just to keep focusing on the football because even if the punishment stays as it is, Everton will feel like they can stay up."

Sean Dyche is focusing on a tough few weeks

The Toffees have a demanding schedule ahead of them before the January transfer window. Their goal is to escape the relegation zone after their points deduction, a task that won't be easy with sides around them starting to pick up results.

Up next for Everton is a trip to Nottingham Forest, followed by home matches against Newcastle United and Chelsea at Goodison Park. They then face a crucial match against fellow relegation battlers Burnley. Their Carabao Cup ambitions will then be tested in the quarter-final of the competition against Fulham. Dyche's men will see out the year with games against Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City. It's far from an easy run for the Merseyside outfit, and they will need to improve on their 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United at the weekend.