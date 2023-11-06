Highlights Everton's takeover situation remains uncertain, with doubts surrounding whether 777 Partners have the necessary funds to make significant changes at the club.

There are question marks as to whether a takeover deal will be completed by 777 Partners, and other investment groups are waiting for it to fall through.

Paul Brown has discussed David Dein's involvement in a potential deal.

Everton are set to be taken over by 777 Partners after the investment group agreed a deal with Farhad Moshiri, and journalist Paul Brown has provided the latest internal update on the situation to GIVEMESPORT, including a new name helping the process.

Although Sean Dyche is focusing on the task at hand in terms of on-the-pitch matters, there's plenty of uncertainty behind the scenes at Goodison Park. The noise in the background can't be easy for the manager and players to deal with, and the sooner it is resolved the better.

The takeover situation at Goodison Park is uncertain

Back in September, Everton announced that 777 Partners had reached an agreement with Moshiri to acquire all of his shares in the club, totalling 94.1%. The statement confirmed that the deal was yet to be signed off and completed, with regulatory checks needed in order for the takeover to be rubber-stamped. Despite it looking like things were looking up for the Merseyside club due to an investment group agreeing a deal which would undoubtedly cost a hefty amount, Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that there are doubts as to whether 777 Partners have the funds to make a significant change at Goodison Park.

Evertonians have been protesting for change on Merseyside for a while due to the significant spending that we've seen from Moshiri on players with little sell-on value due to their age, and ultimately, the decisions he's made which has seen Everton slip down the table.

Premier League Season Money Spent On Players League Position 2016/2017 £74m 7th 2017/2018 £174m 8th 2018/2019 £86m 8th 2019/2020 £104m 12th 2020/2021 £64m 10th 2021/2022 £34m 16th 2022/2023 £67m (Anthony Gordon and Richarlison sold) 17th 2023/2024 £35m (Only £2.6m upfront) 16th (Current) Stats according to Transfermarkt

There have also been reports suggesting that 777 Partners' potential takeover is in doubt due to a lack of funding, per talkSPORT. As a result, Brown later told GIVEMESPORT that other investment groups are interested in making an offer to purchase the club as they believe they can secure Everton for a bargain price, with the Toffees potentially going into administration.

There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the club, but thankfully Dyche is starting to get a tune out of his players on the pitch. Although Everton are sat in 16th place in the Premier League, they are now five points clear of Luton Town in 17th, and have picked up some impressive results against West Ham United, Brentford, and Brighton & Hove Albion in recent weeks.

A recent report from Brown with Josimar Football has revealed that David Dein is set to help 777 Partners' push to gain control of Everton. The report claims that the investment group believe that he will be instrumental in getting Premier League approval to complete a deal.

Brown has suggested that Dein is someone who knows everyone involved in the deal and they believe this will pave the way for a takeover to be approved. However, the journalist adds that it's still going to be difficult for 777 Partners due to finances and being able to provide the correct documentation to get this signed off. Brown believes that there is less than a 50/50 chance of a deal going through. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"He is at least someone who knows all of the people involved, and they think will be able to pave the way for the takeover to be approved. I think it is still fraught with difficulty for them and I think their finances and being able to provide the right documentation for the regulatory bodies to get this signed off is a problem for various reasons. So I think it's still up in the air and I've been told that the chances are less than 50/50 of it going through at the moment."

Sean Dyche is targeting young talent

A major issue for Everton in the past has been signing ageing players with little sell-on value, rather than searching for up-and-coming talents. However, their strategy appears to be changing after two updates from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano has claimed that Everton are one of the clubs who are keeping a close eye on Borussia Monchengladbach striker Winsley Boteli, who is 17 years old. The young talent is also being targeted by Juventus and is currently the top goalscorer in the u19 Bundesliga. The transfer guru has also suggested that interest in 17-year-old Croatian star Anton Matkovic is also growing, with Everton, RB Salzburg, and Sassuolo monitoring the young forward.

