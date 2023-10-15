Highlights Everton manager Sean Dyche must find the right balance in midfield to continue picking up results in the Premier League.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has a bit of a selection headache when most of his squad are fully fit, but A View From The Bullens host Ben Winstanley has named one player who must be shoehorned in, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It's certainly a nice problem to have after having so many key players out injured over the last couple of seasons.

It's been a tricky start to the season for Everton, who failed to win in their opening three games. The likes of Dwight McNeil, Arnaut Danjuma, Jack Harrison, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were among those to have injury issues in the first few weeks of the campaign, making things difficult for Dyche.

Takeover talk hasn't helped the cause in the background, with 777 Partners agreeing a deal to acquire Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% stake in the club. Although this may be viewed as positive news for many, considering Everton's financial problems, it's an unwelcome distraction at a time when the Toffees are looking to fight to stay in the Premier League.

Journalist Paul Brown even suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Dyche could come under pressure in terms of losing his job if the poor results continued, but the former Burnley manager picked up three wins from four before the international break.

Now, Dyche almost has a fully fit squad to utilise, which has undoubtedly helped with their improvements on the pitch. Against Bournemouth, where the Merseyside club won by three goals to nil, Dyche opted to name Amadou Onana on the bench, before Idrissa Gueye pulled out through injury. To be able to leave such a talented player out of the starting XI shows the options Everton now have in the middle of the park.

The question on many Evertonians' lips is who will Dyche start in midfield when he has Gueye, Onana, James Garner, and Abdoulaye Doucoure to choose from?

Finding the right balance in midfield will be imperative for Dyche to continue picking up results in the Premier League. Onana and Gueye offer a little more defensive solidity, whereas Doucoure and Garner have shown they are capable of creating and scoring goals in the final third this season.

Winstanley has suggested that Everton must find a place for Doucoure in the starting XI, even when everyone's fit, due to his threat in front of goal this campaign. The presenter adds that Gueye being injured against Bournemouth helped Everton tactically, with Garner and Onana taking the game to the Cherries. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Winstanley said...

"I think the injury to Idrissa Gueye on Saturday helped Everton and Dyche tactically. Obviously, Amadou Onana and James Garner are two young 21/22-year-old young up-and-coming talents and they took the game to Bournemouth. The likes of Philip Billing was there, who I think is an excellent player, but the pair of them bullied the Bournemouth midfield. So for me, what would I be doing? Abdoulaye Doucoure, regardless of whether you love him or loathe him, scores goals. He ultimately scores goals for his team, he scores vital goals and he might not be the best technically and he might not be the best passer of the football, but ultimately, goals win the game. So you've got to try and shoehorn him in."

Although Doucoure has struggled at times during his Everton tenure, he's come into his own under Dyche. The 52-year-old has given the former Watford man more of an advanced role, and it's paying dividends at Goodison Park.

Abdoulaye Doucoure vs Everton Squad - Premier League 2023/2024 Ouput Squad rank Goals 3 1st Assists 0 Shots per game 12 =6th Key passes per game 1.9 1st (Excluding Alex Iwobi) Dribbles per game 1.6 =4th Pass Completion 84.2% =4th Stats according to WhoScored

Could the £120k-a-week star be sold at Goodison Park?

Everton now have a big decision to make with Doucoure. According to Spotrac, the Mali international is their second-highest earner, pocketing £120k-a-week, so offering him a new deal when he's likely to demand an improved contract might not be the best financial decision.

Doucoure's current deal expires at the end of the season, so unless Everton can convince him to sign on the dotted line without a pay rise, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see them allow him to leave. Although he's contributing immensely at Goodison Park this campaign, he turns 31 in January, and it could be time for the Toffees to move on and go in a new direction.