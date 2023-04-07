Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure’s suspension is a “huge blow” for the Goodison Park outfit, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old was sent off in the Toffees’ 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur this week after shoving Spurs striker Harry Kane in the face.

Everton news – Abdoulaye Doucoure

Despite Doucoure’s second-half dismissal, Everton fought from a goal down to earn a point after a stunning late Michael Keane strike levelled the scores at a goal apiece.

However, the midfielder’s red card means he will now miss the Toffees’ upcoming fixtures against Manchester United, Fulham and Crystal Palace as Sean Dyche’s side look to stave off the drop into the Championship.

The club’s battle to stay in the Premier League comes as journalist Paul Brown tells GIVEMESPORT that owner Farhad Moshiri is struggling to find investment for the Merseyside outfit.

And O’Rourke believes that Doucoure’s absence is probably “going to cost Everton” in their next three matches.

What has O’Rourke said about Everton and Doucoure?

O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “It's a huge blow for Everton to lose Doucoure.

“I think he's been a key player for Sean Dyche since he’s come into the club.

“He’s scored vital goals, so to be without him for three games will be a huge loss.

“His reaction wasn't great when he stayed on the pitch trying to speak to the referee about the decision.

“I understand his frustration because he probably feels Harry Kane went down softly, but raising your hands to an opponent's face will result in a red card.

“I don't think he has anyone to blame but himself for that reaction, and he’s probably going to cost Everton in his three-game absence.”

How has Doucoure performed for Everton this season?

Doucoure has played a significant part in Everton’s resurgence under Dyche, having made nine Premier League appearances, hitting the back of the net twice whilst providing the same amount of assists.

The £20m signing international is crucial to the Toffees’ defensive solidity in the middle of the park, making an average of one tackle and providing 0.7 key passes per game, showing that he is also capable of being a creative outlet on occasion.

And the 6 foot star compares favourably with his positional peers, ranking in the top 16% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for touches in the opposition’s penalty area per 90 minutes (2.28) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, Doucoure’s absence will no doubt be frustrating for Dyche’s side, especially given the needless nature of his dismissal in the first place.