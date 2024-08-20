Everton have made some major signings this summer with the likes of Iliman Ndiaye, Jake O'Brien, Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom joining the club throughout the summer as Sean Dyche aims to drag the Toffees away from another relegation battle this season - but some old experience could be added in the process with former goalkeeper Asmir Begovic reportedly set to undergo a medical at Goodison Park in the coming days.

The Bosnian is a player who has plenty of experience in the Premier League and England in general, but having been a free agent throughout the summer, the stopper - who grew up in Canada - has been after a new club. A full campaign at Queens Park Rangers last time out showed he still has top credentials in English football as a backup and with the Toffees needing to pad out their squad, Fabrizio Romano has stated that the goalkeeper will be returning to Merseyside.

Everton Medical Set for Begovic's Return

The goalkeeper spent two years at Everton before moving

The report from Romano states that Everton have agreed a deal to bring veteran goalkeeper Begovic back to the club as a new backup goalkeeper for the coming season.

The Bosnian has agreed a one-year-deal until next summer, with a medical likely to arrive in the next 24 to 48 hours, with Romano saying:

"Everton have agreed deal to sign Asmir Begović as new goalkeeper. One year deal until June 2025, medical this week likely to be in the next 24/48h. Begović, back to #EFC."

Begovic was on the books at Everton from 2021 until last summer, though he only featured in 10 games for the Toffees in that time with just four Premier League appearances to boot.

Everton's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 13 =10th Losses 16 =12th Goals scored 40 19th Goals conceded 51 4th xG 59.34 12th

It eases the burden on Jordan Pickford being in goal every game, though it remains to be seen if he will stick ahead of Joao Virginia in the pecking order with the young Portuguese star having featured and performed well for the Toffees in pre-season this summer.

Begovic's Credentials Will be Welcomed

The goalkeeper has plenty of experience that can help the Toffees

Moving to Portsmouth as a youngster, Begovic didn't quite get the opportunities he would have wanted at Fratton Park - but that include loan spells as far down the pyramid as Macclesfield Town, Yeovil Town and Ipswich Town - alongside a short spell at Bournemouth when they were in League One.

It was from here that he was sold to Stoke City, and his career blossomed from there. 160 Premier League games for the Potters, including a goal against Southampton at the Britannia Stadium, saw him become a first-choice shot stopper in the top-flight - and Chelsea snapped him up with uncertainty over Petr Cech and Thibaut Courtois' future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Asmir Begovic has made 447 appearances throughout his club football career.

Bournemouth then took him on and he spent three full seasons on the south coast, including a stint in the Championship, alongside a cameo of appearances at Everton and last season's spell at Queens Park Rangers, where he missed just one Championship game despite being just 36 years of age at the time.

63 caps for Bosnia and Herzegovina have shown that Begovic has huge experience and with Everton only really having Pickford with experience in their goalkeeping unit, his arrival will be well received - especially having spent time at the club in the past.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-08-24.