Highlights Everton have agreed a deal for Lyon defender Jake O'Brien.

An agreement with Lyon is in place, pending personal terms and a medical.

Jarrad Branthwaite still expected to stay at Goodison Park.

Everton have agreed a deal in principle with Lyon to sign centre-back Jake O'Brien, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Toffees have been linked with a new defender all summer, with uncertainty surrounding the future of star man Jarrad Branthwaite amid interest from Manchester United.

But the Blues have now covered themselves in the centre-back department by agreeing a deal with the Ligue 1 giants for a player who has been a target for much of the window.

Everton Agree Deal for Jake O'Brien

Medical booked one on condition

O'Brien only moved to Ligue 1 in the summer of 2023 after leaving Crystal Palace for just £1million, but he impressed hugely last season and caught the attention of several Premier League clubs this summer.

Known for his "exceptional" aerial prowess and size, the Republic of Ireland international is expected to fit into the Sean Dyche way of playing perfectly and will compete for a starting spot alongside Branthwaite and vice-captain James Tarkowski.

Jake O'Brien's Ligue 1 statistics - Lyon squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 7th Goals 4 2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.6 =4th Clearances Per Game 3.6 2nd Blocks Per Game 0.7 2nd Match rating 6.59 =13th

However a deal isn't completely done yet despite an agreement with Lyon, with Fabrizio Romano reporting via X that there is no agreement on personal terms just yet for a move to Goodison Park. If the 23-year-old agrees terms, then he is expected to undergo a medical on Sunday (28 July) ahead of completing a transfer back to England.

O'Brien has agreed on a five-year deal to move to Merseyside, but a medical could potentially be pushed back to Monday (29 July) in order for paperwork to be completed first.

West Ham have also had an interest in O'Brien as they look to bolster their squad, but Everton have now seemingly won the race for his signature.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Jake O'Brien has made 32 appearances for Lyon, scoring five goals.

Related Everton Evaluate Making £28m Bid for Leeds star Wilfried Gnonto Everton are planning to make a new bid for Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto this week after fresh talks, according to Caught Offside.

Jarrad Branthwaite Future Still Uncertain

Manchester United have had two bids rejected

Part of the reason for a move for O'Brien is that Branthwaite's future remains uncertain, with the Toffees rejecting two bids from Manchester United for his services earlier in the window.

After the takeover of the Friedkin Group collapsed, there is now fresh worry about the financial situation at Goodison Park and concerns that they could be forced to cash in on another prized asset after already selling Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for £50million.

However, the club are adamant that is not the case and as things stand they have no intention of lowering their £70million-plus valuation for the England international, and hope a potential takeover from Kevin Malone could help ease their problems.

Defensively Dyche's squad is in a good place too with Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young penning one-year extensions in the summer, while O'Brien will come in and replace Ben Godfrey who joined Atalanta earlier in the window.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-07-24.