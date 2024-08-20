Everton have emerged as surprise candidates to capture Atletico Mineiro’s starlet Alisson Santana, according to reports in Brazil.

The Toffees are keen on signing the promising 18-year-old and have reportedly presented an offer to the Brazilian club, with negotiations now underway for Alisson’s arrival.

According to O Tempo, a deal could be finalised in the coming weeks, while interest in Alisson is high this summer, with several clubs keen on acquiring the exciting winger.

Everton remain active in the transfer window amid their ongoing financial and ownership issues – the Toffees are expected to make further signings ahead of the transfer deadline on 30 August.

Jake O'Brien, Iliman Ndiaye and Tim Iroegbunam have all completed permanent moves to Goodison Park earlier in the window, while Napoli ace Jesper Lindstrom joined on a season-long loan.

The sales of Amadou Onana, Ben Godfrey and Lewis Dobbin have helped generate in excess of £65million, with further outgoings expected, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s potential departure ahead of his contract expiry.

Toffees ‘in Negotiations’ for Brazilian Wonderkid

Among several clubs interested in Alisson

According to O Tempo, Everton are among several clubs interested in signing Alisson, and their offer has satisfied Atletico Mineiro the most so far.

Several Premier League clubs have been linked with the 18-year-old over the past 12 months, with the likes of Arsenal, Fulham and Newcastle United among the admirers in England.

Reports in Brazil indicate that Alisson had his contract renewed with Atletico Mineiro last year, signing a deal until 2027, with a £51million release clause included.

Alisson Santana's Atletico Mineiro Senior Career Stats (2023-24) Games 29 Goals 2 Assists 1 Yellow cards 3 Minutes per goal 502 Minutes played 1,004

It is unclear whether Everton have triggered this clause, but the Brazilian giants are reportedly pleased with their bid, and a deal could be finalised in the coming weeks, according to O Tempo.

Alisson, who made his first-team debut in 2023, went on to make 29 senior appearances for Atletico Mineiro in his first 12 months with the senior squad, scoring two goals and registering one assist.

The 18-year-old broke into the first team not long after the departure of Manchester City attacker Savinho, who joined the Premier League champions earlier in the window, in a £33m deal from French outfit Troyes.

Everton ‘Prepare Offer’ for Eddie Nketiah

Several Premier League sides are interested

Everton are preparing a loan offer for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah as they look to beat Bournemouth and Crystal Palace to his signature, Football Insider has revealed.

The English attacker is allowed to depart the Emirates this summer after seeing reduced playing time under Mikel Arteta last season, racking up just 1,072 minutes of Premier League football.

According to Football Insider, Everton could now be given a free run at the 25-year-old striker, whose proposed move to Marseille fell through due to the clubs being unable to agree on a transfer fee.

Signing a new midfielder and winger reportedly remain the priorities for Sean Dyche ahead of the transfer deadline on 30 August.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-08-24.