Everton might not stand in Neal Maupay's way if the striker wishes to leave Goodison Park this summer, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Frenchman looks to have lost his place in the team and O'Rourke can imagine him considering his future as a result.

Everton transfer news — Neal Maupay

Maupay remaining at Everton beyond this season looks far from a guarantee, with the player's agent hinting at a potential switch to Serie A.

"We had strong negotiations with Salernitana, and then he went to Everton," Federico Pastorello told Tuttomercatoweb. "There was a technical change, we're at the end of the season, and we'll see what to do.

"You see [Serie] A as a place to go. We will work to accommodate him. There will probably be work for him to do in Italy."

Maupay hasn't started in any of Everton's last three matches, failing to make an appearance at all in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Neal Maupay's Everton future?

Following his agent's comments, O'Rourke reckons Maupay could decide to leave Everton in the summer and thinks the Toffees may be open to a departure.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It's been a disappointing time for Maupay. There's no getting away from that and his agent has come out and suggested that he could be interested in a move away, possibly to Italy.

"So in the summer, Maupay might be thinking he needs to move on in search of regular first-team football and I'm sure Everton might not stand in his way if a suitable offer comes in."

Has Sean Dyche lost faith in Neal Maupay?

That's starting to look like the case. As mentioned earlier, he hasn't had too much game time over these last few weeks.

The most telling sign of the above, though, is Maupay's failure to get onto the pitch against Chelsea. Despite the Toffees trailing, Dyche opted to bring on youngster Ellis Simms instead of the 26-year-old, who cost his current employers £15m when he joined from Brighton last summer, as reported by BBC Sport.

It's a decision that paid off in the end, with Simms going on to grab the all-important equaliser, but it quite clearly shows where Maupay is in his manager's thinking right now.

If that's going to be Dyche's approach for the rest of the season, turning to 22-year-old Simms instead of Maupay, then the former Brighton man probably will depart Everton in the summer.