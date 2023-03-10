Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has sometimes looked “a little disinterested” over the last few months at Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees talent was touted for a potential move away from Sean Dyche’s outfit in January.

Everton transfer news – Amadou Onana

Having joined Everton for a fee of £33m from Lille last summer, Onana has showcased his talents and impressed onlooking suitors, having made the seamless adaption to Premier League football.

The 21-year-old has recently spoken about his future to French media outlet SoFoot and has hinted that he could eventually leave Goodison Park, saying (via Mail Online): 'I see myself having had a lot of life experiences, which will have made me learn a lot about human beings in general, as well as about myself. I see myself, God willing, in one of the biggest clubs recognised worldwide.'

However, whilst Brown has acknowledged that Onana at times “looks like a great player,” he also thinks he’s “still a bit raw.”

What has Brown said about Everton and Onana?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “He's been quite inconsistent since January. At times, he looks like a great player and at times, he looks a little disinterested. I think he's still a bit raw and inexperienced.

“But I think if the nightmare scenario was to happen and Everton get relegated, they would be forced to sell anyone who brings them in a profit. Onana might be one of those players you'd have on a list where they might be able to get a good fee for him from a bigger club that's going places.

“So, I don't think his future is secure by any stretch of the imagination.”

How has Onana performed for Everton this season?

Despite his sometimes-inconsistent performances, Everton fans will no doubt be disappointed if they were to lose the services of Onana in the upcoming summer transfer market.

The four-cap Belgium international has made 26 appearances for the Toffees this season, bagging one goal and providing a singular assist for his teammates, as the Merseyside outfit bid to avoid the drop into Championship.

However, it’s the defensive side of the 6 foot 4 star’s game that makes him stand out from the rest, as shown by the fact he ranks in the top 9% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for aerial duels won (2.16) and top 16% for tackles per 90 minutes (2.79) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, it seems that Onana’s desire to play at one of the world’s biggest clubs may be accelerated if Everton are relegated to the Championship, but Dyche will be hoping to keep secure the Toffees’ survival and potentially hold on to the Dakar-born star for one more season.