Everton could be forced to offload players for financial reasons, and journalist Paul Brown has provided an internal update on the future of Amadou Onana at Goodison Park, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees have their struggles on and off the pitch, so parting ways with some of their most valuable assets is an unfortunate reality that the fans will have to contend with. Onana is one of a select few who could generate the Merseyside club a significant amount of money, so his future is certainly in doubt.

Onana's future is in doubt

Onana signed for the Toffees back in the summer of 2022 from Ligue 1 side Lille for a fee of £33m, per BBC. The Belgian international has become a key player for Everton since his arrival, and his performances have shown that he's capable of potentially outgrowing the club in the near future. However, A View From The Bullens podcast host Ben Winstanley previously told GIVEMESPORT that Onana needs to give more at Goodison Park, with the young midfielder showing signs of inconsistency at times.

Amadou Onana - vs current Everton Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.89 7th Shots per game 1.4 9th Average passes per game 42.4 2nd Long balls per game 2.4 4th Pass success rate 83.8% 3rd Aerial duels won per game 3 3rd Tackles per game 2.4 2nd Fouls per game 1.3 3rd Fouled per game 2.1 1st According to WhoScored

The former Lille midfielder was attracting interest from other clubs during the summer transfer window, but the Toffees managed to keep hold of him ahead of this season. Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal were exploring the possibility of signing Onana, but a move failed to materialise.

The 22-year-old is now worth around £44m, per Transfermarkt, and Everton will undoubtedly be looking to make a significant profit if they offload him. Everton are set to learn their fate from the Premier League with a hearing into the club's alleged breach of Financial Fair Play regulations currently taking place. The financial situation at Goodison Park is clearly a huge issue, so the reality is, valuable assets may be sold.

Onana's future at the club is far from certain, and recent comments made by the Belgian indicate that although he appears to be fully focused on Everton, he doesn't know what will happen over the next few months...

"I’m not going to say that it [international duty] is my main source of motivation because I take very seriously the task that I have with Everton, namely, to help the club to survive. But I must admit that this change in atmosphere and finding a team with high-quality players changes the mood. Mentally, it does me a lot of good. That was my goal at the start of the season. But like I said I don’t have a crystal ball. I am not able to tell you what will happen in the future."

Brown has now suggested that the reality is, Onana is one of three or four players whom Everton may have to sell as he's likely to be targeted by other clubs. The journalist adds that Everton are vulnerable to selling some of their prized assets. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"Hopefully, his development continues at the club and they don't need to sell him. But I do think he's one of three or four players who could be targeted, I think, by other clubs, and I do think Everton are vulnerable to a sale. They would probably look at that and think if they can generate enough profit from the sale of someone like Onana, they might have to do it."

Sean Dyche's January transfer plans

With Idrissa Gueye likely to be heading off to the African Cup of Nations in January, signing an additional midfielder could be necessary. The Toffees are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, per i News, with the England international likely to seek a move when the winter window opens.

A View From The Bullens host Winstanley previously told GIVEMESPORT that Phillips could be the Gareth Barry-esque player that Everton need in the middle of the park. Whether Phillips would be interested in a move to Goodison Park remains to be seen, considering he's getting used to winning trophies at Man City, but there's no doubt it would be an excellent signing for the Merseyside club if they can pull it off.