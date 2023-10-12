Highlights Amadou Onana is a talented midfielder for Everton, but he lacks consistency, which is something fans would like to see more of.

Onana has the potential to be a world-beater with his skillset, but he has games where he is anonymous.

Despite their financial troubles, Everton is unlikely to make season-defining decision because it would be too costly.

Everton ace Amadou Onana has established himself as a midfield mainstay since his switch to the Premier League side, though journalist Paul Brown has explained why he is a ‘conundrum’ for Sean Dyche and his entourage, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Onana had piqued interest from the likes of Manchester United over the summer months but opted to remain at Goodison Park, at least for the time being.

Everton news – Amadou Onana

Signing for £33m from French side Lille, per BBC Sport, Everton assumed they had a world-beating central midfielder at their disposal – and they were correct, to some degree. West Ham United, too, were interested in his signature, having already agreed a fee for the player, but it was the Merseysiders who managed to complete a deal in the summer of 2022.

The eight-cap Belgium international featured in 33 Premier League games last season for the Toffees and despite contributing to just three goals (1G, 2A), the difference he made in the engine room was glaringly obvious.

For all of their woes this season, Dyche’s side have managed to win three of their last four outings. Having mustered two Premier League wins against Brentford and Bournemouth in recent weeks as they look to evade relegation to the Championship, they have Onana acting as a catalyst in midfield - largely alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure - to thank for that.

As mentioned, there was heavy clamour surrounding his future when the summer transfer window was active, though MailOnline reported that £60m – similar to the price that Chelsea paid for Romeo Lavia - would not be enough for them to part ways with their promising 22-year-old.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was a keen admirer of Onana, while The Guardian reported that the 13-time Premier League champions had opened discussions with his employers over a potential move.

Nothing came to fruition, however, though it is still highly likely that some big clubs - both in the Premier League and overseas - will come sniffing around the Everton camp when the transfer window reopens for business. Given that his contract expires in the summer of 2027, however, the Toffees will be able to stand firm at the negotiation table.

Everton fans would appreciate more consistency from Onana – Paul Brown

Journalist Brown suggested that fans of the Goodison Park faithful warm to players who, week after week, play for the badge, though this is an aspect of Onana’s game that he seems to lack in. The reliable reporter praised the former Lille man, who pockets £100,000-per-week, for his varied skillset, though he did suggest that a layer of consistency is also missing form his arsenal. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“[Amadou] Onana is such a conundrum. He has games where he looks like a world-beater, and you can see that he's got a little bit of everything. He's got the touch, the physicality, the energy and the drive and sometimes the vision and the passing range as well. And then he has other games where he's almost completely anonymous, and I think it's that consistency that people would like to see a bit more of. Everton fans like to see their players playing with passion, putting their whole heart and soul into things and I think maybe you don't always see that from Onana.”

Will Everton sack Sean Dyche?

Of course, much has been made of Everton’s topsy-turvy start to proceedings in 2023/24, with Dyche now among the favourites in the Premier League to be relieved of his duties.

Appointed as Frank Lampard’s worthy successor in January, Dyche’s primary objective was to retain the club’s status as a Premier League side, which he duly achieved. The former Burnley boss survived an all-intense battle at the plummet of the topflight but has come under heavy scrutiny in the early embers of the new season.

Transfer insider Dean Jones – before their six-pointer clash with Bournemouth – suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Dyche is approaching the stage where his title as manager is almost in the balance, though an emphatic 3-0 victory over the south coast outfit would have silenced the doubters for the time being.

Sean Dyche - Managerial statistics Team Appointed In charge until Matches Points Per Match Everton 30/01/23 - 28 1.21 Burnley 30/10/12 15/04/22 425 1.34 Watford 01/07/11 03/07/12 49 1.37 Data per Transfermarkt

In September, Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT that fans can expect Dyche to survive in his role longer than expected as behind-the-scenes issues at the club have begun to take priority.

Amid their glaring financial troubles, the reliable reporter suggested that sacking Dyche would cost ‘too much money’ and as such, the Goodison Park faithful will have to endure the Englishman being at the helm, at least until the money-based struggles are ironed out.