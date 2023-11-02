Highlights Amadou Onana's recent performances have caught the attention of other clubs, leading to interest in prising him away from Everton.

Despite his quick adaptation to the Premier League, Onana still has room for improvement and needs to find consistency in order to become a dominant midfielder.

Everton's financial situation makes them vulnerable to selling prized assets like Onana, as they may need to generate significant funds to alleviate their struggles.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has stepped up a level in his performances over the last few weeks, but journalist Paul Brown believes there's more to come from him, explaining to GIVEMESPORT what the Belgian international needs to do to become a dominant player.

Sean Dyche is heavily relying on the youngster despite his age, so inconsistency is bound to creep into his displays. There's a reason Onana is being linked to a host of clubs ahead of the upcoming transfer window, but there's no doubt that he can still improve.

Onana's potential has led to clubs circling

Onana, who is earning £100k-a-week at Goodison Park, signed for the Merseyside club for a fee of £33m from Lille last summer, per BBC. Due to the Toffees' poor performances over the last couple of seasons, the 22-year-old has quickly become a key figure in Dyche's side, rather than being given time to develop at his own pace.

However, considering how little time Onana, who towers over most of his teammates at six foot four inches, has had to adapt to life in the Premier League, his performances have been impressive. This season, the Belgian midfielder has stepped up a level, and it's led to clubs showing an interest in prising him away from Goodison Park.

Amadou Onana vs Everton Squad - Premier League 2023/2024 Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.93 6th Tackles per game 2.8 2nd Pass success rate 84.3 3rd Fouled per game 2.2 1st Aerial duels won per game 2.9 4th Stats according to WhoScored

Per The Athletic, Newcastle have Onana on their shortlist to replace Sandro Tonali, who has now been banned for 10 months for breaching betting rules. The Magpies certainly have the funds to be able to tempt Everton with an offer, and considering the Toffees' precarious financial situation, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them cash in on one of their prized assets.

Journalist Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Everton are vulnerable to a sale, with Onana being one of three or four players who could be targeted by other clubs. Some recent comments from Onana whilst on international duty with Belgium might not have gone down well with fans of the Merseyside club, as he discussed his time with the national team and his future...

"I’m not going to say that it [international duty] is my main source of motivation because I take very seriously the task that I have with Everton, namely, to help the club to survive. But I must admit that this change in atmosphere and finding a team with high-quality players changes the mood. Mentally, it does me a lot of good. That was my goal at the start of the season. But like I said I don’t have a crystal ball. I am not able to tell you what will happen in the future."

Brown has suggested that Onana has everything that you need to be a dominant midfielder in the Premier League, but it's all about producing consistently. The journalist adds that Onana has to find a way to impact games more, and despite statistically being one of Everton's best players this season, there's more to come from the midfielder. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"With Onana, he's got everything that you need to be a really dominant midfielder in the Premier League. But for him, it's just about consistency, consistency, consistency. He's got to find a way to impact games on a more consistent basis. I think he's got the potential to be running Premier League games but sometimes he drifts in and out a little bit. And statistically, he's been really important for Everton this season. But I still think he can do more and I still think there's more to come from him. So, hopefully, Sunday was a sign of things to come."

Read More: Major Everton takeover update as investment group could now rival 777 Partners

Onana isn't the only player Sean Dyche could lose

If Everton are going to continue struggling financially, there's a limited pool of players in Dyche's squad who can generate a significant amount of money. Per MailOnline, Manchester United are interested in signing young defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who has enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign. The England youth international has a vast amount of potential, and it's no surprise to see Erik ten Hag's side considering a move.

According to Football Insider, Everton are concerned that they could also lose Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The striker is reportedly attracting interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq. The former Sheffield United man appears to be over his fitness issues and is starting to show signs of being back to his best.