The 22-year-old arrived on Merseyside from Lille in a deal worth £33m in 2022.

Sean Dyche is gearing his side up for Saturday's derby against Liverpool at Anfield.

Everton fans “want to see more” from star Amadou Onana, as View From The Bullens host Ben Winstanley provides GIVEMESPORT with his preferred midfield trio at Goodison Park.

Head coach Sean Dyche has endured an underwhelming start to the season with his Toffees squad.

Everton will be relieved after securing three points to head into the international break when they dispatched of AFC Bournemouth 3-0 at Goodison Park earlier this month. It represented the Toffees’ second win of the Premier League campaign, having struggled to hit the ground running on their return from the summer.

Dyche is under pressure to turn the tide around, having been the catalyst to the club scraping top-flight survival on the last day of the season last time out. It represented Everton’s second brush with the drop in as many years after Frank Lampard replaced Rafa Benitez during the 2021/22 campaign to steer the Merseyside outfit from out of the mire with a game to spare.

During the summer of 2022, Lampard’s side secured the £33m signature of Lille midfielder Onana. The 22-year-old impressed on his debut campaign in the Premier League, often dominating games in the middle of the park. The Belgium international was kept in the side following Dyche’s arrival, having made the position his own despite the side’s struggles in the top flight.

After securing their Premier League survival, Onana became the subject of Premier League interest during the summer transfer window. In August, The Times reported Dyche would have been open to the sale of the midfielder had an appropriate offer arrived at Goodison Park.

Several outlets claimed that Manchester United reportedly made an approach for Onana’s services as Erik ten Hag looked for more physicality in the middle of the park. But the two clubs couldn’t agree on a transfer fee, as United eventually settled for Fiorentina and Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat on a season-long loan with the obligation to buy at the end of the campaign.

Everton reportedly valued Onana at £60m, having seen the young star arrive on Merseyside 12 months prior. However, the midfielder has proved an inconsistent presence in recent weeks.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Onana is causing Dyche a ‘conundrum’ due to the varying quality of his displays.

Amadou Onana - vs current Everton Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.97 5th Shots per game 1.4 8th Average passes per game 45.8 1st Long balls per game 2.6 4th Pass success rate 84.2% 3rd Aerial duels won per game 3.3 2nd Tackles per game 2.8 2nd Fouls per game 1.5 2nd Fouled per game 2.1 1st According to WhoScored

Winstanley suggests that Everton fans get frustrated with Onana because they know what talent the midfielder is capable of. The presenter also named James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure as his preferred duo to partner the Belgian in the middle of the park.

“We all know he's got it in his locker, and there's more frustration than anything from Evertonians because we know the boy’s got it. There’s so much talk around Europe about how good he can be, and we just want to see more of it. James Garner is technically brilliant. He wants the ball and is a possession-based footballer. He’s neat and tidy, took his goal extremely well against Bournemouth, and can contribute with the odd goal. He’s got two goals this season and the odd assist. So, I'd probably go for Garner, Onana and Doucoure as that midfield.”

According to The I, Newcastle United and Everton are interested in Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips during the winter transfer window. The 27-year-old is keen to remain in peak physical condition ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany next summer. The former Leeds United star has struggled since his move to the Etihad Stadium last summer, unable to nail down a regular spot ahead of Rodri, Mateo Kovacic and Kevin De Bruyne.

A move to Everton could appeal to Phillips, especially if the club lose the services of Onana in 2024. The England international could become an influential figure at Goodison Park and would likely be a regular in Dyche’s side.

Meanwhile, journalist Alexandre Praetzel claims Everton have made an €8m (close to £7m) offer for Corinthians talent Wesley. The South American talent has broken into the senior side recently and could be destined for a move to European football should he impress for the Brazilian giants.

Aiming to build on this month’s 3-0 victory over Bournemouth, Everton make the short trip across Stanley Park to Anfield to take on arch-rivals Liverpool this weekend. The Toffees hope to avenge last season’s 2-0 defeat at Anfield, having missed opportunities to take the game to Jurgen Klopp’s struggling Reds outfit.

Dyche’s side head to the capital on 29th October to face West Ham United. The Blues were handed a 2-0 loss in the equivalent fixture last season, with Lampard being sacked from his post two days later. Dyche hopes to avoid the same fate by avoiding defeat at the London Stadium.

