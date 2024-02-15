Highlights Amadou Onana chose to stay at Everton in the January transfer window, despite interest from top European clubs.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana could have left Goodison Park in the January transfer window, and his agent has now spoken publicly about why the Belgian international wanted to stay at Goodison Park and continue to 'fight' for the club.

The 22-year-old has been a key cog in Sean Dyche's system this season and the talented youngster is attracting interest from all around Europe. With Everton's squad so thin, losing any player in the winter could have been a disaster, but their financial troubles may have meant that a sale could have been tempting.

Amadou Onana wanted to stay and fight for Everton

Onana's agent has spoken publicly about the January window

With Onana a target for some of the biggest clubs around Europe at the moment, the Belgian midfielder could have seen the January transfer window as the ideal opportunity to take the next step in his career. Onana's agent and sister, Melissa Onana, has now spoken publicly about his future, suggesting that he could have departed last month but chose to stay with the Merseyside club...

“We could have left this winter. In the end, he’s the one who makes the choice because it’s his life and his career. I put the opportunities on the table and he said ‘No, I want to stay at Everton and I want to continue to fight’.”

Amadou Onana vs Everton Squad - Premier League 2023/2024 Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.78 7th Tackles per game 2.5 4th Pass success rate 84.6% =2nd Fouled per game 1.8 1st Aerial duels won per game 2.1 5th Stats according to WhoScored - as of 15/02/2024

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal were drawing up reports on Onana ahead of a potential January transfer window move. A departure failed to come to fruition, with the former Lille man opting to stay with the club. Onana is a regular under Dyche and playing consistently is going to have a positive influence on his development, and a move too early in his career could stall his progress.

Everton's financial troubles could force Onana sale

Onana might not be at Goodison Park for much longer

The Toffees were hit with a 10-point deduction earlier in the season for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. Later in the campaign, Everton were charged with a second breach, and their lack of January spending despite sitting in the relegation zone highlights the difficult financial situation they are in.

The Merseyside club could be forced to balance the books in the near future, and Onana is one of a few players in Dyche's squad who may generate a significant amount of money. A January departure could have been a disaster given the difficulties clubs face in the winter market, but the summer gives them plenty of time to reinvest any money if Onana was to be sold and rebuild their squad.