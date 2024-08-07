Highlights Everton are eyeing Reims' Amir Richardson but face tough competition from Roma, Ajax, and Fiorentina.

Everton are now eyeing Reims midfielder Amir Richardson, with Roma, Ajax, and Fiorentina also keen, according to French outlet L'Equipe.

With Amadou Onana heading through the exit door earlier in the transfer window, joining fellow Premier League side Aston Villa, Sean Dyche's recruitment team could be looking to find a replacement. The Toffees did bring in Tim Iroegbunam this summer, but Andre Gomes also departed after his contract expired.

Everton Plotting Move for Amir Richardson

They face plenty of competition

According to French outlet L'Equipe, Everton are one of the sides who have 'positioned themselves' for Reims midfielder Richardson. The Ligue 1 outfit are reportedly demanding in the region of £10m, while some clubs have already made an offer to secure his signature.

Richardson, described as a 'special' player by analyst Ben Mattinson, is a towering midfielder, standing at around 6 ft 5, and he has impressed for Morocco at the Olympics.