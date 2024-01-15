Highlights Everton and Nottingham Forest are facing potential punishment and have been referred to an independent commission for breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations.

Everton had already received a ten-point deduction this season for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, with losses over three years totaling £124.5m, exceeding the permitted limit of £105m.

Nottingham Forest, having spent around £250m on new signings since promotion, are at risk of breaching the spending guidelines, with losses of £61m over the past three seasons.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have fallen foul of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability regulations (PSR). They have both been referred to an independent commission over an alleged breach of the spending guidelines, and could face punishment for doing so, per The Athletic.

Financial Fair Play (FFP) calculations are made over a three-year period where clubs are allowed to lose a maximum of £105m ($134m) or £35m per season over a rolling three-year reporting cycle. Both clubs have now been alerted by the league that they have breached the threshold, although both are set to appeal.

What Everton did wrong

Losses over three years totalled £124.5m

The Toffees have already been hit by a ten-point deduction this season after they breached the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. They posted financial losses for the fifth successive year in March after reporting a £44.7m deficit in 2021-22, meaning their losses over three years totalled £124.5m – which is above the £105m permitted.

Having now been charged with another sanction, Everton published a statement clarifying their position on the matter. The Athletic have reported that they will likely cite the excess expenditure on the construction of their new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium as a reason for mitigation.

The club's statement read: "Everton Football Club acknowledges the Premier League’s decision to refer a breach of Profit & Sustainability rules (PSR) for the assessment period ending with the 2022/23 season to an independent Premier League commission.

"This relates to a period which covers seasons 2019/20, 2020/21, 2021/22 and 2022/23. It therefore includes financial periods (2019/20, 2020/21 and 2021/22) for which the club has already received a 10-point sanction. The club is currently appealing that sanction.

"The Premier League does not have guidelines which prevent a club being sanctioned for alleged breaches in financial periods which have already been subject to punishment, unlike other governing bodies, including the EFL.

"As a result - and because of the Premier League’s new commitment to deal with such matters “in-season” - the club is in a position where it has had no option but to submit a PSR calculation which remains subject to change, pending the outcome of the appeal.

"The club must now defend another Premier League complaint which includes the very same financial periods for which it has already been sanctioned, before that appeal has even been heard. The club takes the view that this results from a clear deficiency in the Premier League’s rules.

"Everton can assure its fans that it will continue to defend its position during the ongoing appeal and, should it be required to do so, at any future commission – and that the impact on supporters will be reflected as part of that process."

What Nottingham Forest did wrong

£250m on new signings puts them at risk

As per The Athletic, Nottingham Forest's allowed losses are lower than the £105m limit because the club were in the Football League during a portion of the accounting period. Having spent around £250m on new signings since securing promotion, they've put themselves at risk.

They made a loss of £35m last season, as well as losses of £13m for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons when they were in the Championship, totalling £61m. Amid their concerns, they may reason that the £47.5m sale of Brennan Johnson to Tottenham Hotspur after the accounting cut-off point has kept them sustainable. However, the sale of the forward will count towards the period from 2021-2024, rather than 2020-2023.

Evangelos Marinakis has been more than willing to splash the cash over the past few seasons but the club's apparent decision to first loan Jonjo Shelvey to Caykur Rizespor before then saying he'd joined them permanently – with his contract consequently torn – up shows how Forest's transfer planning hasn't always been the best planned.

The club have issued their own statement about the charges, per The Athletic, which read: "Nottingham Forest acknowledges the statement from the Premier League confirming that the club has today been charged with a breach of the league’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

"The club intends to continue to cooperate fully with the Premier League on this matter and are confident of a speedy and fair resolution."

The Athletic write that May 24th 2024 has been set as the deadline for any appeal, which comes five days after the end of the league season. It means that clubs could only discover their fate once all games have been played.