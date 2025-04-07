Everton and West Ham United could battle it out for the signing of one of the EFL's best talents in the summer transfer window - with reports touting Sunderland captain Dan Neil with a move to the Premier League.

Neil has had one of his best seasons to date, with Sunderland currently sitting fourth in the Championship - and having been a consistent figure in their ranks over the years, that has seen clubs in the top-flight take an interest thanks to some committed performances, which could come to fruition over the summer window.

Report: West Ham and Everton to Battle For Neil Signing

The midfielder has been instrumental to Sunderland's success

The report by Football Insider states that West Ham and Everton are big admirers of Neil, and that David Moyes will go toe-to-toe with his former club to land the Sunderland skipper.

Neil has been a mainstay in their side, and having joined at the age of nine, Neil made his debut for the club back in 2018, in the EFL Trophy. But having become a regular in the League One campaign back in 2021, he hasn't looked back since - missing just 15 league games in almost four years, which has led to him being called 'phenomenal' by a former teammate.

Some energetic, composed and skilful performances from Neil in the middle of the Black Cats' midfield have seen them rise from League One obscurity to promotion hopefuls - and his efforts in the second-tier have tempted Premier League interest, having previously been linked with Aston Villa, amid reports of a £15million fee being slapped on him.

Neil is wanted by both West Ham and Everton, and Football Insider's sources have stated that Sunderland could be forced to sell their homegrown star given that his contract runs out next summer - which has alerted the Hammers, after Everton's long-term interest.

Neil is a 'massive favourite' of Moyes, and Sunderland are bracing themselves for bids for the star if they don't manage to go up through the play-offs - with any automatic promotion hopes slowly fading away, given that the club need a ten-point swing over two teams from just six games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dan Neil made three appearances for England's under-20 side.

Everton will have money to spend in the summer thanks to their new owners completing a takeover earlier in the campaign, whilst West Ham will look to fix their poor campaign with a glut of new signings.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-04-25.