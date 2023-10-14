Highlights Despite not being a typical Sean Dyche player, Andre Gomes may be needed by Everton this season due to a lack of squad depth and potential injuries.

Gomes has struggled to make an impact for Everton since a horrific injury in 2019, and his contract is set to expire next summer.

While Gomes hasn't featured under Dyche this season, the Everton manager has hinted at utilizing him in the future, and Gomes' performance in training has impressed him when fit.

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes isn't your typical Sean Dyche player, but A View From The Bullens host Ben Winstanley has explained to GIVEMESPORT why we may see him feature this season, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees need all hands to the pump at Goodison Park, but Gomes hasn't featured yet this campaign.

Gomes, who is earning £120k-a-week on Merseyside, signed for Everton from Barcelona for a fee of £22m after initially spending a season on loan, per Sky Sports. The Portuguese midfielder was impressive during his first couple of years with the club, but a horrific injury back in 2019 ruled him out for a significant period, and he's struggled to make an impact for the Toffees ever since.

The 30-year-old hasn't played a minute under Dyche this term due to another injury, and with his contract set to expire next summer, it will be interesting to see where his future lies. Journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT during the summer transfer window that Everton were willing to listen to offers for Gomes, but a move failed to materialise.

Andre Gomes - Everton Stats Games 100 Goals 2 Assists 7 Yellow cards 23 All statistics via Transfermarkt

The Toffees might need him - Ben Winstanley

Winstanley has suggested that although Gomes isn't your typical Dyche player, there may come a point in the season when the Toffees need him. The presenter adds that Everton's squad simply isn't big enough, so if injuries occur, he could make his way into the starting XI. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Winstanley said...

"In regards to Gomes, he's probably the least Dyche player I've ever seen. He's unwilling to put the hard graft in, doesn't really make many tackles. He's a very technically possession-based footballer and Everton this season aren't going to have a lot of possession. They're just not. Now, he is a body, he can play there, and if we are ultimately losing games, when teams go back and they drop 10, 15 feet backwards, you might be able to throw the likes of Gomes on. He might be able to be the one that unlocks that midfield, but as I touched on earlier, Everton are so short in the midfield that we're going to need bodies. We're going to need every single man. I don't expect Gomes to start week in week out."

Will Gomes feature at Goodison Park this season?

Dyche spoke about Gomes back in September, claiming the Portuguese midfielder is growing increasingly frustrated with his injury problems...

“He is back on the grass with us. He is short on game time, Andre. He has been training well with us. He has had some minor injuries but they came back-to-back, which sort of meant he was injured for around 10 days, then back for a week, then injured again. It has been very frustrating for him and he really needs gametime now because he is coming to the end of that training period to try and make sure his body is good and strong. But he is certainly a player I have really enjoyed watching in training. He has played a couple of games in between these injuries and we hope to get him fit soon.”

The former Burnley boss has hinted that he could look to utilise Gomes throughout the campaign, as he's been impressed with him in training when fit. However, Gomes hasn't featured in the Premier League for a few years now. The former Barcelona man did enjoy a successful season out on loan at Lille which ended in the summer, where he played 26 times in Ligue 1, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

There's certainly a chance that Gomes features, but it could rely on the likes of James Garner, Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana, or Abdoulaye Doucoure picking up an injury.

What's next for Sean Dyche's side?

After picking up three wins out of four in all competitions, the pressure on Dyche was decreased heading into the international break. A defeat at home to Luton Town was undoubtedly a disaster, but looking at the bigger picture, you can't complain about three wins from four.

Up next, the Toffees will have to deal with the difficult task of a Merseyside derby at Anfield. Liverpool have started the season in impressive fashion, so it's going to be a challenging afternoon when Dyche and his team make the short trip across Stanley Park.