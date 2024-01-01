Highlights Everton midfielder Andre Gomes is unlikely to leave in January, but could depart in the summer.

Gomes has made a return to the Everton side and could be an important player for the rest of the season.

Everton cannot afford to lose Gomes and may even consider extending his stay if he continues to prove himself.

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has struggled for game time this season due to injuries, and journalist Paul Brown has discussed his current situation at Goodison Park with GIVEMESPORT, suggesting that he's unlikely to depart in January, but he could be on his way in the summer.

Sean Dyche faces the challenge of managing a limited squad this season and will undoubtedly require all hands to the pump to avoid being dragged into the relegation battle once again. Everton's 10-point deduction from the Premier League originally dropped them into the bottom three, and their financial struggles have left them lacking sufficient cover in various positions.

Andre Gomes, who spent the previous season on loan at Lille in Ligue 1, hadn't made an appearance for the Merseyside until December. However, he returned to action before the new year, proving that he could be an option for the Toffees for the second half of the campaign.

Dyche has a decision to make on Gomes

As per Sky Sports, Gomes made a £22 million move from Barcelona to Everton after an initial season-long loan at Goodison Park. The Portuguese international quickly became a pivotal figure for the Toffees. However, things have gone downhill for Gomes since then and he was deemed surplus to requirements last term when sent out on loan to France.

The £120k-a-week earner, as it stands, will be leaving the Merseyside outfit in the summer, with his contract set to expire. Before his reemergence in the Everton side in December, it seemed like a departure at the end of the season was inevitable, but the former Barcelona man came off the bench against Tottenham Hotspur and was impressive.

Andre Gomes vs Tottenham - 23/12/2023 Stats Output Goals 1 Shots 2 Passes into final third 6 Recoveries 5 Interceptions Per Game 1.5 Accurate long balls 3/3 Chances created 2 Statistics via FotMob

Dyche has limited options in midfield and Kevin Thelwell has admitted to Evertonians that it could be a quiet transfer window for the Toffees. As a result, the Everton boss might have to make do with what he's got, meaning Gomes could be an important player for the remainder of the campaign.

Idrissa Gueye is set to jet off to the African Cup of Nations with Senegal later this month, meaning the Merseyside club are incredibly short in the middle of the park. With new additions seemingly unlikely, a departure for Gomes in the January transfer window wouldn't make a lot of sense for Dyche.

Paul Brown - Everton can't afford to lose Gomes

Brown has suggested that he doesn't expect Everton to sell Gomes during the winter window, simply because they can't afford to lose him at the moment. The journalist adds that there may even be talk of the Portugal international extending his stay at Goodison Park if he can continue to prove he's an asset to Dyche. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"He's going to get in minutes in some capacity I think for the rest of the season now and I don't think that the club would be selling him in January. They can't really afford to make the squad any weaker. I suppose if he puts in a few more performances like the one he did at Tottenham Hotspur, there may even be talk of trying to extend his time at Goodison Park. But I don't think that the club would be too upset if they get another decent few months out of him and he still leaves in the summer. I think that's probably the most you can expect out of the situation."

Danjuma is in a similar situation

Everton signed Arnaut Danjuma on loan during the summer transfer window, but the Dutch international has started just three Premier League games since the season got underway. The former Tottenham loanee, who is on a temporary deal at Goodison Park from Villarreal, is likely to be frustrated with his lack of minutes, but Everton aren't in a position to allow players to depart without signing a replacement.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Lyon have an interest in signing Danjuma in the January transfer window. It certainly wouldn't be a surprise if Danjuma was keen on the move, but the Toffees need him as backup in their squad despite his struggles so far this season.