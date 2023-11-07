Highlights Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has yet to play this season and his future at Goodison Park is uncertain due to his lack of opportunities under Sean Dyche.

Gomes, who was previously a key player for Everton, has fallen down the pecking order and was sent out on loan last season. His contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Despite not featuring in games, Dyche has praised Gomes' performance in training. However, it is unlikely that Gomes will start regularly under Dyche's system, and his future may lie away from Goodison Park.

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes is yet to make an appearance for the Toffees this season, and A View From The Bullens presenter Ben Winstanley has provided an update on his future at Goodison Park, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Portuguese star has become a bit of a forgotten man, after spending the last campaign out on loan and failing to pull on the royal blue shirt this term. The Toffees are starved of options in the middle of the park, so they could do with an additional body contributing week in week out.

Andre Gomes' future at Goodison Park

Gomes signed for Everton for a fee of £22m from Catalan giants Barcelona after initially spending a season on loan at Goodison Park, per Sky Sports. The Portugal international quickly became a key player for the Toffees, but over the last few years, he's fallen down the pecking order and was subsequently sent out on loan during the last campaign, joining French side Lille.

The £120k-a-week earner hasn't featured under Sean Dyche this term due to injury, and his contract is set to expire at the end of the season, so the Merseyside club are in a difficult situation with Gomes. Winstanley previously told GIVEMESPORT that Gomes is the 'least Dyche player' he's ever seen, so it's no surprise that he's not been given much of an opportunity.

Andre Gomes - Everton Stats Games 100 Goals 2 Assists 7 Yellow cards 23 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Despite his lack of minutes, Dyche has admitted that he's liked what he's seen from Gomes in training, when giving an update on his injury situation...

"It has been very frustrating for him and he really needs gametime now because he is coming to the end of that training period to try and make sure his body is good and strong. But he is certainly a player I have really enjoyed watching in training. He has played a couple of games in between these injuries and we hope to get him fit soon.”

Gomes showed last season that he's still capable of contributing for a top side, but there's certainly an argument that he doesn't suit Dyche's system. The former Barcelona man is technically gifted, but might not have the physical attributes and the energy that Dyche requires from his midfielders.

Winstanley has suggested that Everton might find a place for him once he returns from injury, but he can't see Gomes starting regularly under Dyche's tutelage. The presenter adds that the work Gomes has done off the field for various charities is admirable, but ultimately, it's a football business, and his future may lie away from Goodison Park. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Winstanley said...

"During that loan spell, he did look good. I definitely thought there was a player there, but I just feel like the way that Sean Dyche plays, I just can't see him starting games for Everton Football Club going forward. But look, there might be a place for him, and I wish him all the best. Off the field, he's been absolutely amazing. He does loads for Everton in the Community, he does loads for different charities. He did a hug-a-thon, which I'm absolutely gutted I missed out on a hug from Andre Gomes because he's an exceptional human being. But ultimately, it's a football business, and I just can't see Sean Dyche picking him in the starting XI."

Sean Dyche could be in the market for a midfielder in January

Links to midfielders ahead of the January transfer window have been few and far between for Everton, possibly due to their precarious financial position. The Toffees were recently investigated by an independent commission for breaching the Premier League's Financial Fair Play rules, with a decision set to be announced in the near future.

As a result, the Merseyside club are in a difficult situation and it won't be easy for them to plan ahead in terms of potential reinforcements. Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Evertonians should expect loan signings rather than permanent deals. It wouldn't be a surprise to see them target a midfielder, with Idrissa Gueye likely to be linking up with Senegal for the African Cup of Nations in January.

One player the Toffees are reportedly interested in is Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, per i News. The England international could be heading through the exit door at the Etihad Stadium after struggling for game time since arriving in Manchester from Leeds United.