Highlights Everton's 10-point deduction puts them in limbo, impacting potential player sales and future plans.

The lack of clarity on their appeal leaves the Toffees unsure of their Premier League status for next season.

777 Partners' takeover of Everton is also yet to be officially approved.

Everton were hit with a 10-point deduction by the Premier League for breaching profit and sustainability rules earlier in the season, and they are still waiting to hear about their appeal verdict. Journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that the result has been 'imminent for quite some time', but the Toffees are still left in the dark.

The sanction placed on the Merseyside club has had a major impact on their season, plunging them into the relegation zone when the deduction was confirmed earlier in the campaign. As they await the result of their appeal, the Toffees are unable to plan ahead, as they could be comfortably safe if they win their case or stuck in a relegation battle if they lose.

Relegation will undoubtedly have a major impact on the future of some of their key stars, the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, Amadou Onana, and James Garner, among others, won't want to be plying their trade in the Championship.

Everton stuck in limbo

Everton announced their intention to appeal the 10-point deduction as soon as they discovered that they would be charged back in November. The Toffees released a statement later in December confirming that their appeal had been submitted, but almost three months later, they are yet to hear the result. Everton have undoubtedly overspent under Farhad Moshiri's guidance, since he arrived in 2016, but there is certainly an argument to suggest that a 10-point deduction was slightly excessive.

Everton transfer spending under Farhad Moshiri Season Money Spent On Players League Position 2016/2017 £74m 7th 2017/2018 £174m 8th 2018/2019 £86m 8th 2019/2020 £104m 12th 2020/2021 £64m 10th 2021/2022 £34m 16th 2022/2023 £67m (Anthony Gordon and Richarlison sold) 17th 2023/2024 £35m (Only £2.6m upfront) 17th (Current) Stats according to Transfermarkt - as of 23/02/2024

The Athletic have recently reported that Everton are likely to focus on several key areas in their appeal, including the disproportionate nature of the sanction, given it's the largest in Premier League history, alongside the lack of clear reasoning as to how they reached the 10-point figure. Also, the Toffees argue that there was a lack of weight given to mitigating factors, which include their new stadium project, the impact of the war in Ukraine, and their positive trend on spending of late.

David Ornstein recently provided an update on the situation, suggesting that the expected time scale has always been the end of February. It's an incredibly difficult situation for Everton to deal with, not knowing where they stand in terms of their league position.

Jacobs has suggested that Everton's appeal verdict has been imminent for 'some time' now, but we're yet to hear an outcome on the situation. The journalist adds that it could have an impact on potential player sales and the Toffees are unable to plan ahead due to not knowing what league they will be playing in next season. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Everton's exit strategy will be determined by whether or not they're in the Premier League next season. So things will be a lot clearer when we find out the result of their appeal, which has been imminent for quite some time. Once they know if they've got some or all of the points back, they will be in a much clearer position to plan for the summer. Garner is certainly not a player that they want to lose, and the same can be said for Branthwaite and Onana. But something's going to have to give, especially if they don't have Premier League status next season."

Everton also await 777 approval

The appeal verdict isn't the only thing the Toffees are waiting for. 777 Partners have agreed to acquire all of Moshiri's shares in the club, but The Telegraph have reported that the Miami-based investment group's takeover has been delayed once again. 777 Partners are in the process of addressing additional questions from the Premier League as they wait to be approved.

It's been a lengthy period of uncertainty at Goodison Park, which may be having a negative impact on performances on the pitch. For the sake of the club and all its supporters, a swift resolution to the takeover and appeal verdict needs to come in the immediate future.