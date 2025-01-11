David Moyes has been re-appointed as manager of Everton on a multi-year deal, 12 years after first leaving the club. The Scotsman became a cult hero during his first reign at Goodison Park between 2002 and 2013, transforming the Toffees into European contenders after initially taking over a side threatened by relegation.

The club, currently 16th in the Premier League table, sacked manager Sean Dyche on Thursday night, just hours before their third-round FA Cup clash against Peterborough United. The Friedkin Group, Everton's new owners, had been linked with high-profile names such as Jose Mourinho but have moved swiftly to confirm Moyes' emotional return. His immediate task will be to steer the Merseysiders away from the relegation zone.

Everton Release Statement Confirming Moyes Appointment

In a club statement, the Toffees confirmed the news as they welcomed back their former coach while describing him as one of the 'most accomplished managers' in their history.

"Everton Football Club is delighted to welcome back David Moyes as their new Manager, effective immediately. David is widely recognised as one of the Premier League’s most experienced and accomplished managers, having led Everton for more than 500 matches from 2002 to 2013. As a driving force behind taking Everton to the 2009 FA Cup Final and four European campaigns, he has also managed Manchester United and West Ham United, where he notably won the UEFA Europa Conference League."

Speaking on his reappointment, Moyes said: "It’s great to be back! I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn’t hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club.

"I’m excited to be working with The Friedkin Group and I am looking forward to helping them rebuild the club. Now we need Goodison and all Evertonians to play their part in getting behind the players in this important season so we can move into our fabulous new stadium as a Premier League team."

"We are pleased that David is joining us at this pivotal time in Everton’s history," commented Executive Chairman, Marc Watts. "With over a decade of experience at the club, he is the right leader to propel us through our final season at Goodison Park and into our new stadium. We look forward to working with David to build the foundation of a new era for Everton."

Moyes' Goodison Park homecoming will take place on Wednesday the 15th January as his side look to put an end to a run of five league games without a win when they host Aston Villa.